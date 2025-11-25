Hawthorne Football Advances to State Semifinals

HAWTHORNE — Hawthorne used a punishing ground attack and a relentless defensive effort Friday to roll past Williston 30–8 in the FHSAA Rual-Region 4 final.

The Hornets (9-1) scored early and never trailed, opening with 12 first-quarter points and adding 12 more in the third to pull away. Sophomore running back Derryek Gillins powered the offense with 137 rushing yards on 26 carries and four touchdowns, averaging 5.3 yards per attempt. Junior Nathan Jennings added another rushing score and finished with 28 all-purpose yards.

Sophomore quarterback Richard Roundtree Jr. managed the offense efficiently, completing 13 of 21 passes for 160 yards with no turnovers. His top targets included Raheem Moore, who caught four passes for 55 yards, and Darian Bowie, who added 45 yards on three receptions.

Hawthorne outgained seven seed Williston 302–220 in total yardage and controlled the pace behind its 142 rushing yards.

The Hornets also dominated on defense. Kyler Ingram recorded a team-high 16 tackles, while Messiah Gent added 12. Jennings also contributed with two pass breakups. Hawthorne produced two interceptions, one each by Dakarai Wiggins and Willie Sutton.

Williston (10-2) struggled to generate offense until the fourth quarter. Senior quarterback John Jazikoff completed 14 of 21 passes for 157 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. His lone scoring strike went to Ramey Webb, who finished with 22 receiving yards. Raul Alvarez led the Red Devils’ receivers with 74 yards on five catches.

Williston managed only 63 rushing yards, with senior Kameryn Manneh posting a team-best 60 on 11 carries.

Hawthorne led 12–0 at halftime and extended the margin to 24–0 entering the fourth quarter. The Hornets added a late touchdown before Williston scored its lone points.

Two seed Hawthorne, which hasn’t lost at home since 2019, will host three seed Chiefland (11-1) in a state semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The winner would play the winner of the other semi between top seed Blountstown (11-0) and four seed Pahokee (9-3) in the Dec. 5 state title game.

