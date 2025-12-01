Gator Prospects Shift Focus to 2026 NFL Draft

The Gators football season has officially wrapped up after a 40-21 win against rival FSU, meaning many players now shift their focus to a career in the pros.

While the Gators have not performed to the level of their expectations this season, ending with a record of 4-8, there are several Florida players that could make the jump to the next level and get drafted in 2026. These include the following players:

Caleb Banks

Banks, a defensive lineman, is projected to be drafted late in the 1st round according to NFL Draft Buzz. While he was eligible in 2025 and got NFL looks due to his talent, he decided to remain at UF to complete his senior season. He injured his foot during fall camp and after returning for Florida’s 20-10 loss to LSU, he broke his foot mid-game. Despite these troubles, CBS named him at No. 65 on their top 100 prospects list.

Tyreak Sapp:

Sapp is a redshirt Senior who has spent all four years at Florida. Out of the four, 2024 was his most dominant season, with the highest PFF grade amongst Florida players of 90.4 and 7 sacks. Additionally, the edge rusher has 124 tackles overall and 10 sacks as a Gator. Bleacher Report projected him as a 3rd-round draft pick.

Austin Barber

Barber, an offensive lineman, was projected to be a late 2nd round pick by NFL Draft Buzz. He is a redshirt Senior that has started every game this season at left tackle.

Jake Slaughter

Slaughter is a redshirt Senior and has been at Florida for four years. He has started every game this season as an offensive lineman and has a pass-block grade of 86.4. Consequently, NFL Draft Buzz projects that he will be an early 2nd-round pick.

Eugene Wilson III

Wilson III, a wide receiver, was projected to be a third day (rounds four through seven) pick by Sports Illustrated. Out of this year’s 12 games, he has participated in only eight of them due to a high ankle sprain he sustained against Georgia. This season, he has three touchdowns and 239 yards. He is a redshirt Sophomore who has played three seasons at UF.

Trey Smack

This year, Smack served as the primary kicker for the team and has a total field goal percentage of 82.8%. Against Georgia, he broke Florida’s record for most 50+ yard field goals made with nine. He was listed as the No. 5 kicker on ESPN’s Kiper position rankings. He is a Senior who has played in three seasons.

Devin Moore

Moore is projected to be a 7th-round pick according to NFL Mock Draft Database, ranking No. 99 out of the CBS Top 100 Prospect Rankings. He is a senior who has played defensive back in all of his four seasons at UF and started in 11 games this season. Out of 64 total tackles, 35 of them have come from the 2025 season.

J Michael Sturdivant

NFL Draft Buzz predicts that Sturdivant will be an Undrafted Free Agent in the 2026 NFL Draft. He is a Senior who joined Florida after playing at California in 2022 and UCLA in 2023 and 2024. He has 150 receptions overall, 27 of those which have come from UF, and 2,073 total receiving yards.

George Gumbs Jr.

Gumbs Jr. participated in 10 games this past season and had 401 snaps in 2025. Out of his 100 total tackles, 66 are from his time at UF. From his time at Florida, his 2024 season was his best, with a total of 35 tackles and 5 sacks. He is currently projected to be an Undrafted Free Agent by NFL Mock Draft Database. He is a redshirt Senior who joined Florida in 2024 after playing for Northern Illinois from 2021 to 2023.

The 2026 NFL Draft is scheduled to be held from Thursday, April 23rd, to Saturday, April 25th, next year. While the 2026 Florida Gators Pro Day date has not been announced, it will be the final opportunity for many of these former Florida stars to move up NFL draft boards.

