Gators Injury Report: Caleb Banks Doubtful, Not Out

Florida released its Week 12 availability report Wednesday night with no major names included. While nine players were ruled out, senior defensive tackle Caleb Banks was not among them.

Officially labeled as doubtful heading into this week, Banks has at least a 25% chance of making a return to the field, according to SEC rules.

Banks suffered a foot injury against LSU in Week 3 that required surgery and has kept him out since. He appeared to re-aggravate the same injury he suffered in August during fall camp, which sidelined him for the first two games. Florida has missed Banks’ presence on the field, though the team has managed to hold its own up front without its defensive leader.

Many believed that Banks would be lost for the year after getting surgery, but with no real timeline given, nobody officially knew if a return could be possible. Banks is one of the many players who turned down the NFL Draft a season ago and returned for their senior year with hopes of bringing Florida back to the mountain top. Many saw Banks as one of the top defensive linemen in college football, earning him preseason honors to the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List.

The 330-pound redshirt senior from Detroit, Michigan, played his best game as a Gator a season ago against Ole Miss — recording a career-high 3.5 tackles-for-loss, 2.5 sacks, four tackles (three solo), a pass break-up and seven quarterback pressures. His efforts earned him the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week.

Full Florida Availability Report

Out:

WR Eugene Wilson III

WR Dallas Wilson

ILB Ty Jackson

EDG LJ McCray

DB Aaron Gates

DB Micheal Caraway Jr.

RB Ja’Kobi Jackson

DB Dijon Johnson

DB Javion Toombs

Doubtful:

DT Caleb Banks

Questionable:

WR Taylor Spierto

OL Roderick Kearney

