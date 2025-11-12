Florida Fires Soccer Coach Samantha Bohon After Four Seasons

In an unexpected turn of events, Florida Gators soccer has parted ways with coach Samantha Bohon on Wednesday. Bohon went 18-34-18 in four seasons, including a 5-23-12 record in SEC play.

The decision came after “reviewing the direction of our soccer program, we determined that a change in leadership is necessary,” Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said in a news release.

The Gators had their best season under Bohon in the 2025, going 6-7-5 overall and reaching the SEC tournament for the first time.

The program will begin searching for its next leader immediately. The decision comes on national signing day, when Florida confirmed the No. 5-ranked recruiting class in the nation for next season.

