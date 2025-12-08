Area Roundup: Eastside Linebacker DeMarco Daniels Signs With Delaware

Eastside linebacker Demarco Daniels became the first in Eastside’s 2026 class to make his future destination official.

Daniels, in a media center full of friends, family and staff, signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play at the University of Delaware.

Even with offers from schools like the University of Florida and James Madison, among many others, Daniels said nothing matched the environment he felt with the Fightin’ Blue Hens.

“Taking my visit there, it felt like home,” Daniels said. “Everybody welcomed me in — the community, the coaches, the players — it felt like they already knew me. So I just stuck with Delaware.”

Daniels, at 6-foot-2 and 211 pounds, has been a four-year starter for Eastside. Despite missing several games his senior season due to a groin injury suffered on Sept. 5 against Buchholz, he still finished No. 10 in total tackles in 3A-District 5 with 54 stops and an interception. His junior campaign was even more dominant, recording 104 tackles for the Rams.

In the championship game against Bushnell’s South Sumter (6-5), he recorded 10 tackles, tied for the third-most on the team, and in the first-round playoff rematch against the Raiders, he led the Rams in total tackles.

Daniels’ move to the Northeast wasn’t a decision he made alone. He credits the support of his family, friends, and his brother-in-law, Eastside assistant coach Rodney Mills, for helping shape his decision.

As he continued speaking about the guidance behind his choice, he also made sure to acknowledge his faith.

“Honestly, God did. He helped me make this decision,” Daniels said.

As he prepares for his move to Delaware, not only does his stage grow bigger, but so does the meaning behind every step he takes moving forward.

To Daniels, his impact in college football is one that will be noticed. “I’m (going to) shake the world,” Daniels said. “Going to Delaware (it’s to) just show kids that it’s a bigger life out there.”

Area Signees

Also signing Wednesday were Buchholz running back/receiver Justin Williams with Florida and defensive end Evan Walker with Central Michigan and Newberry wide receiver Hayden Moore with Minnesota.

