Conquering Himself: Inside Nelson Tambling’s Routine in His Final Season at Eastside

Eight eggs mixed with mozzarella, with six mango cups on the side. This wasn’t a meal for a family — it was breakfast for one.

For Eastside quarterback Nelson Tambling, the calories are just a piece of what fueled his routine as he confronted Bushnell’s South Sumter (6-5) for a playoff rematch. After a 42-15 victory, the Rams advanced past the first round last month.

With the pressure rising for the Rams (9-3) to continue their championship run, Tambling remained steady with his routine, only adjusting minor elements like decreasing his food intake to improve his performance.

After previously attending three different schools — The Rock, homeschooling, Gainesville — this season marked the first time he earned a place in the playoffs.

Tambling credits his preparation off the field for his success inside the lines.

“One of the things that I always tell myself is conquer yourself,” Tambling said. “You need to understand what your issues are and what you need to work on.”

Facing Gainesville High: A Rivalry with Personal History

Last year at Gainesville High, the quarterback split snaps 50-50 in a limited role. Now at the helm of Eastside, he led the team to a dominant 63-0 victory against the school he once called his own.

Tambling said his time at Gainesville was one he gave every chance, but when he saw no signs of growth, he knew it was time to make the best decision for himself.

“ I can’t go to the next level at 50%,” he said.

Under the Halloween lights at Citizens Field, Tambling threw six touchdowns before halftime, turning his senior night into a haunting reminder of who the Canes lost. He was named Sonic Drive-In Player of the Game for his effort.

Before the quarterback could step onto the field on game night, his day began at 7:30 a.m. Friday, not with meetings or film review but with faith. During his encounters with adversity, Tambling grew into the habit of journaling. Currently focusing on the book of Psalms, he draws inspiration from Bible scriptures and uses journaling as a way to better understand himself.

At 6-foot-5 and 244 pounds, his performance improvement is partially fueled by his nutrient-rich diet.

During his toughest seasons, Tambling admits he struggled with his relationship with food. In January, he lost sight of his future in football after breaking his tibia through the growth plate during a basketball tournament. In times when sports couldn’t fill the emptiness his emotions created, food became his coping mechanism.

Now, he approaches his eating habits with purpose, measuring each portion with intention.

Still, his unique breakfast never fails to shock anyone who hears about it.

Preparing to face Gainesville, he ate 16 eggs, 10 mozzarella slices, 10 cheese tortillas and 900 grams of Greek yogurt, loaded with a pound and a half of blueberries. He also followed it with four to five avocado cups and eight cups of frozen mango to finish.

“I’ve known Nelson since he was in middle school,” Eastside quarterback coach Danny Zwilling said. “As I’ve seen him grow to a 6-foot-5, 250-pound man, I think he needs to eat that much just to stay the way he is.”

After breakfast and morning stretches, it’s time for school.

Eastside has adjusted to Tambling’s routine, accommodating his non-traditional journey.

“Eastside has been able to grant me that ability, which has been very nice,” Tambling said. “I thank my administrators all the time. I’m very thankful for what they’ve been able to do for me.”

With college football in mind, Tambling structured his class schedule to allow for a January graduation, splitting his coursework between online and in-person classes. Knowing future programs may want him to enroll early at the next level, he’s determined to make that possible.

At 2:45 p.m., after classes are dismissed, the quarterback meets the rest of his team in the school cafeteria for a football meeting. Usually, the team shares a pregame meal, but after his large, nutrient-rich breakfast, Tambling opts out.

On the day of the Gainesville rivalry game, given it was senior night, all seniors took the opportunity to give a speech. For Tambling, the moment struck deeper than he expected.

“(It was a) very emotional type of talk. Personally, I’m not one to get very emotional a lot, but I even found myself kind of struggling to not tear up,” Tambling said. “This is a very, [like] I’ve said many times, bonded group.”

In his statement, Tambling thanked Galen Miller, Eastside defensive end and outside linebacker, for pushing him to join Eastside.

“He’s the guy that Eastside really needed this year,” Miller said.

Miller and Tambling’s connection runs deeper than high school football. They grew up competing together in seven-on-seven leagues and later reunited at Gainesville High.

When Miller saw Tambling stuck in a situation that wasn’t helping him grow, he pushed him toward Eastside — believing the change would unlock the quarterback he always knew was there.

“He’s a great player. He’s electric. He’s the quarterback you want,” Miller said, listing Tambling’s strengths without hesitation.

After 45 minutes, the team headed to the locker room to change into uniform. Once he finished, Tambling broke away to the practice field for his full stretch, mobility workout and a dynamic warmup.

He spent the next 20 to 25 minutes alone, locked in with nothing but his music. But unlike many, Tambling keeps it private, treating music as a part of his routine no one can have access to.

“I need some alone time just to kind of center myself and center my thoughts.” He said, “Music is one of those things that I use as a way of remembering things … I have different songs that I specifically play that bring up certain memories throughout my life … that’s how I kind of use music, mostly as a tool.”

Before Eastside took its home field, there was still work to be done.

Nelson met with Zwilling to review the game plan and go through a quick walkthrough on the practice field with the team.

“When you’re in a game and you got guys running at you, you (sometimes) forget some of the basic little things you’re supposed to do,” Zwilling said. “We really harp on just fundamentals. After that, it’s just building and scaffolding on what he needs to work on each week.”

By 5:15 p.m., the Rams stepped onto their territory, one step closer to the Friday night thriller ahead that later left Gainesville coach Ian Scott at a loss for words.

In honor of the celebration, each athlete had the opportunity to invite up to two loved ones to stand on the sideline and support them during the walkout.

For Tambling, it was his mother and father waiting at the end.

“My dad has supported me, going to all these camps, doing eight-hour car drives, talking to me about every workout … just this last year (he took me) to 15 different campuses across the country for football camps in four weeks,” said Tambling, who equally expresses gratitude for his mom.

By 7:35 p.m., the cheerleaders waved their orange and green pom poms, white smoke filled the ground and the Rams were unleashed.

In the cold night air, Eastside took control early and never let it go. Gainesville’s drives stalled against an aggressive Rams defense, and turnovers only widened the gap. It marked the fourth straight season that the Rams have shut out the Hurricanes, outscoring them 174-0.

“I think one of the reasons that our offense has come to be much better is the fact that we (have fun) at all points,” Tambling said. “Every time we are moving the ball, we’re having fun. (When we are in the) huddle people are smiling. Even when they’re breathing hard, they’re smiling.”

Postgame, the Rams celebrated with wings, meatballs, mac and cheese, fruit and sandwiches. Because it was Halloween and a win worth enjoying, Nelson shared a Butterfinger with his dad before getting on the bus to end his night.

After the Storm: The Road to the Playoffs

Following the win against the Hurricanes, Tambling led the team into a playoff rematch with the South Sumter Raiders. His preparations stayed consistent with what he had practiced all season. The only change came that morning when he chose a lighter breakfast.

Facing the Raiders, he added 15 rushing yards to his record, the most since September and two additional touchdowns – a testament of the impact of his consistent preparation.

At their final matchup of the season at Citizens Field, the Rams controlled the game from start to finish, closing out with the victory.

But just a week later, the momentum shifted.

Tambling’s fall campaign came to an end in the second round of the playoffs on the road at Orlando Bishop Moore (12–1). Eastside struggled to find its rhythm that night, unable to put points on the board and closed the season with a 36–8 loss.

“A playoff game and the overall playoff run means everything to me,” Tambling said. “Over my life the most consistent prayer has been opportunity. When I hurt my elbow, broke my leg, lost again and again, I always kept wanting just one more chance. One more chance to not take the opportunity for granted. This playoff run (was) that opportunity, a fulfillment of a prayer, the meaning behind what I’ve thought about every late night or early morning.”

With his time wearing the No. 13 coming to its end, Tambling hopes the season tells a story bigger than wins and highlights. He wants it to speak to the discipline of his routine, the intention in his preparation, and the person he strives to be off the field.

“(I wish to be seen as) a man who upholds his values, upholds his morals (and) somebody who just stands for justice, regardless of what he has to stand against.”

