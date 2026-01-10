Florida Gymnastics Dominates in 2026 Debut

Florida gymnastics hosted North Carolina, West Virginia and Temple in a quad meet Friday night to open up the 2026 season.

The No. 3 Gators walked away with a 197.725 win, the second-highest total in a season opener in program history, comfortably leading the No. 24 Tar Heels by 1.05. Florida’s vault (49.425) and bars (49.475) scores were higher than any team in the country put up last week.

“We moved together as a unit through to each event, which I really liked, and everybody handled everything so well, especially the freshman,” UF sophomore Skye Blakely said. “So just knowing that we did so well in the opener, we just will continue to grow throughout the season. I’m really excited to see everybody push and get just a little better each time.”

Temple and West Virginia came in third and fourth, scoring 193.875 and 193.45, respectively.

Florida got off to a hot start on vault with 18-year-old sophomore Ly Bui recording a 9.925 in the leadoff slot, the highest score on the apparatus. On bars, three Gators scored above a 9.9, including senior Selena Harris-Miranda’s 9.95.

The highest Florida score of the evening, a 9.975, came from Harris-Miranda on beam. The typical all-arounder had a steady competition, scoring a 9.9 on vault and 9.95 on bars before taking the night off on floor.

California transfer eMjae Frazier made her debut in the Stephen C. O’Connell Center, leading Florida on floor with a 9.925 to place second on the apparatus. She finished just behind North Carolina freshman Sydney Seabrooks, a Clearwater, Florida native.

Harris-Miranda transferred from UCLA last year and shared how their experiences are similar after the meet.

“I think from our experiences, from our own teams coming here, it’s been a complete 180, and she’s just enjoying every minute,” Harris-Miranda said. “And it makes everyone else around her enjoy it, so I’m very happy to have her on the team, and she’s just amazing.”

Redshirt sophomore Kayla DiCello competed in a Gator leotard for the first time in more than 1,000 days and returned to the competition floor for the first time since tearing her achilles at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials. She competed three events, starting with a 9.825 on vault, the event of her injury. DiCello followed with a 9.9 on both bars and beam.

Skye Blakely was also back in full swing after only competing bars last season. She was limited due to the same injury at the same competition as DiCello but returned to action as a member of the 2025 World Championship team. Blakely debuted on beam and floor, recording a 9.85 and 9.875, respectively. This was her first floor routine in 587 days.

“It’s been so inspiring not just for me but I’m sure for their teammates as well to see them just continue to push, continue to grind, continue to show up,” coach Jenny Rowland said about DiCello and Blakely’s recoveries. “So I’m really proud of both of them, and you haven’t seen them all yet.”

Junior Anya Pilgrim was the only Gator to compete all-around, an intentional decision by Rowland to allow her team to gain rest and exposure to different events. Pilgrim placed second with a 39.275 behind North Carolina’s Gwen Fink, who won with a 39.475.

The Gators stay at home to begin conference action against Alabama next Friday at 6:45 p.m.

