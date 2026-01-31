Florida Gymnastics Gains Redemption Against Arkansas

No. 3 Florida gymnastics tied the second-highest score in the nation Friday night, defeating the No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks 198.05-195.975.

The Gators (6-0, 3-0 SEC) redeemed themselves after falling at Arkansas last season. Now, Florida remains undefeated in the O’Dome against the Razorbacks after the highest score of the night around the country.

“It felt amazing, personally, because I fell for the first time in my career at Arkansas against them, so I was very pleased with the score that we had as a team and that I stayed on the beam,” Florida senior Selena Harris-Miranda said.

Sophomore Skye Blakely had a night to remember by tying her career-high 9.95 on bars and matching that score to achieve another personal best on bars. She topped it off with a near-perfect, career-best 9.975 on floor.

Her sister, Sloane, recorded two perfect 10s on floor in her Gator career. Blakely said her sister was present to watch her outstanding night.

“I do love floor. I like performing, but coming back, especially after getting injured on that event, it’s just nice to go out there and just have fun,” Blakely said. “And my sister was also here today, so feeling like I’m just doing that for her too and for the team.”

Like Blakely, junior Kayla DiCello is making a comeback from an Achilles’ injury. She put up her season best on each of her three events: a 9.9 on vault, 9.925 on bars and 9.95 on beam. It is only a matter of time before DiCello will make her first appearance in the all around since 2023.

“I will say that this was the best I felt overall going into this meet and throughout the meet, and I think it was just leaning on my teammates so much,” DiCello said.

However, Florida did showcase two all-around gymnasts. The Gators had none in the past two meets, which was a first since 2013.

Seniors eMjae Frazier and Harris-Miranda competed all four events for this first time this season. Frazier notably lit up the floor with a 9.95, her highest score as a Gator.

Harris-Miranda won the all-around competition with a 39.675. She also continues her streak of all scores above 9.9 this season, securing the 9.925 on floor to push Florida above a 198 for the first time this season.

After recording one of the lowest vault scores in recent program history at Auburn (48.6), the Gators notched a 39.75. DiCello slid into the leadoff spot for the first time in her collegiate career, while Frazier made her season debut on the apparatus to replace her injured teammate Ly Bui.

“I think just relying on each other even more this week I think really helped to make everyone a lot more comfortable, and it seemed like it worked,” Harris-Miranda said.

Florida continues to prove why it is the No. 1 team in the country on bars. A 49.6 is the second-highest in the NCAA this season.

The Gators also notched season highs on beam and floor with a 49.5 and 49.575, respectively.

Arkansas (2-2, 0-2) recorded its lowest score of the season after putting up only two above 9.9. Senior Morgan Price was the Razorback to hit this mark. She achieved a 9.9 on bars and meet-high 9.925 on vault before falling on floor.

The Gators wait to see where they land in the new Road to Nationals rankings before traveling to No. 7 Missouri (4-3, 0-3) next Friday.

Category: Feature Sports News, Gator Sports, Gators Gymnastics, Gymnastics, NCAA, SEC