Ly Bui Out Four Weeks With Knee Injury for Gators Gymnastics

Sophomore Ly Bui hyperextended her knee on vault against Auburn last Friday, leaving her out for four weeks, coach Jenny Rowland confirmed. Surgery will not be required.

This 17-year-old sophomore appeared in each of the first three vault lineups, tying her career-high 9.925 in the quad meet with North Carolina, Temple and West Virginia on Jan. 9. She led off the rotation and Gators season with this performance.

Rowland said that her young star set the tone for the night and allowed her teammates and herself to gain confidence.

“It really says a lot about her talent, her dedication and how much she’s been working on herself and just growing as a person.” Rowland said on Jan. 13.

One week later, facing then-No. 4 Alabama, Bui returned to the vault lineup, once again in the leadoff position. This time, it was not as near-perfect, as Bui took a bounding step forward to receive a 9.7. This was a common theme for the rotation, but Rowland chalked it up to her lineup having “too much sauce,” or too much power.

However, week three at Auburn is where it all went wrong.

This time, Bui came up short on her landing due to underrotation, resulting in the injury to her right knee. She fell backwards grasping her knee and head in pain and had to be carried off the mat to be examined by medical staff.

A lifelong teammate through club and now college, freshman Amelia Disidore followed Bui and also had a fall, which had to count toward the rotation score of 48.6. Rowland acknowledged how this connection affected Disidore, especially in her first season.

“Just the overall weight of that moment was indeed, unfortunately, a learning opportunity for Amelia,” Rowland said Tuesday. “And I’m glad she did a fantastic reset and went to floor and just did a fantastic floor routine, so it just goes to show we can do hard things and we continue to handle hard better and better the more experiences we go through.”

Rowland and senior team member eMjae Frazier said that Bui returned to the team the next rotation.

“We made sure to keep her involved within the group, and on beam, we were over there sitting with her, giving her hugs and kind of just doing it for Ly the rest of the competition.” Frazier said. “Again, we love each other, we do it for each other. We all want to win but we want to win for each other, with each other.”

Bui was on crutches in the practice gym Tuesday. Capable of competing on all four events, Rowland is excited for the opportunity of Bui’s return this season.

“Truly, it’s ‘we’re all in this together,’” Rowland said about her message to Bui.. “‘We’re going to be by your side every step of the way, and you’re going to come back stronger. And we’re going to help you and be there for you.’”

Bui, a Swisher, Iowa, native, had an unconventional journey to become a Gator. With two weeks before the 2025 season, she came to Gainesville at just 16 years old, giving her a tight window to adjust to training and new life.

Originally set to graduate high school in the spring of 2026, Bui took multiple dual-enrollment courses, setting her up to graduate in the winter of 2024. She said that associate head coach Adrian Burde called to give her a spot on the team for last season, and after discussion with her family, she decided to jump at the chance.

“I guess I felt ready, and I wanted to take the opportunity,” Bui said on Jan. 13. “And I’m pretty grateful that it got me here today.”

Now, she is in her third semester at Florida, studying health education and behavior. Her favorite class that she has taken is chemistry.

Rowland also shared that Bui has undergone a growth spurt this season, which does not happen often at the college level of gymnastics. The 2023 U.S. Senior National Team member said that this was an adjustment she has to get used to.

“I’m only 17,” Bui said. “Haven’t really stopped growing yet, so I just have to give myself some grace and just remember that I’m still growing.”

The No. 3 Gators will put forward a different lineup on vault when they face No. 6 Arkansas on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

