Florida Performs Another Bama Beatdown, 100-77

No. 19 Florida coach Todd Golden backed up his “we’re going to beat them anyways” statement in a 100-77 demolition of No. 23 Alabama on Sunday in the O’Connell Center, the Gators’ fifth consecutive win against the Crimson Tide.

Golden’s comments referred to Alabama center Charles Bediako, who was deemed eligible to play for the Crimson Tide after foregoing his collegiate eligibility by entering the NBA draft in 2023. He finished the game with 6 points and plus/minus of -16 in 24 minutes of play before fouling out.

In the opposing front court, junior forward Alex Condon played his most aggressive game offensively, taking advantage of his 1v1 matchups down low. Alabama coach Nate Oats decided not to double team Condon, and he made the Crimson Tide pay. Condon tied a season-high with 25 points (11 for 15 from the field), seven rebounds and six assists. His contributions were on both sides of the floor, with four blocks and steals, including an electrifying transition swat on Amari Allen that started a 16-3 Florida run to start the second half.

In addition to Condon, Thomas Haugh was once again too much to handle for Alabama defenders. He finished with 22 points and five rebounds. With the 6-foot-3 Terrell Wrightshell Jr. guarding Haugh for a majority of the game, the 6-foot-9 forward was able to leverage his height with uncontested 3s and layups while attacking downhill.

Boogie Fland held it down for the Gator backcourt, playing his best twenty minutes as a Gator with 8 points, 4 assists, 3 steals and a 1.21 points per possession in the first half. He closed the game with a near triple double: 15 points, 8 assists and 8 steals.

Urban Klavzar added 11 points in 26 minutes of play, continuing to earn more minutes than Xaivian Lee (17).

The shooting woes are still there for Florida, going 3 for 13 (23%) from the 3-point line. Both Condon and Fland only had one 3-point attempt, while Lee had another game without a 3 (0-3).

However, when the frontcourt takes over offensively, leading 72-26 in points in the paint, perimeter shots are not as much of a concern. The trio of Condon, Haugh and Rueben Chinyelu put up 61 points, nearly outscoring the Crimson Tide (14-7, 4-4 SEC). Chinyelu finished with 14 points and 17 boards, his 13th double-double of the season,

Alabama is a team that wants to push tempo, force turnovers and run in transition, but it was Florida who completely dominated in those metrics. The Gators lead 26-3 in fast break points, pushing every missed basket up the floor. Florida (16-6, 7-2) also had a season-low two turnovers, while forcing Alabama to cough up the ball 17 times.

The Crimson Tide, who average 92 points per game, only scored 36 first-half points, with a majority of their second-half points coming in garbage time.

The Florida, which average margin of wins during that Tide streak is 16.4 points, front court did an exceptional job of moving their feet while switching onto Alabama guards in the pick and roll. At the end of the first half, Chinyelu erupted the O’Connell Center by not giving an inch to Labaron Philon, one of the most electrifying scorers (22 points per game) in the SEC. Philon finished with only 14 points and a 3:5 assist to turnover ratio.

Up Next

Florida has a midweek bye before traveling to College Station on Saturday to face the leader of the SEC, Texas A&M (17-4, 7-1). This will be the second time the Gators face the leader of the division away (98-94 win against Vanderbilt Jan. 17).

