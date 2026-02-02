Florida Men’s Golf Begins Season at Sea Best Invitational

The Florida men’s golf team begins the 2026 spring season today at the Sea Best Invitational at the Atlantic Beach Country Club in Jacksonville.

The Gators return as reigning SEC champions, having handily defeated Texas A&M to earn their 17th SEC title and second under coach J.C. Deacon.

Deacon has overseen success during his 12-year tenure as coach, with his Gators having won more than 30 tournament titles. In just the last four years, Florida has won:

The NCAA National Team Championship

NCAA Individual Championship

Four NCAA Championships appearances

Two NCAA Championship Semifinal Appearances

NCAA Regional Team Championship

Two SEC Team Championships

Three SEC Final Appearances

SEC Individual Championship

13 individual titles.

Despite winning the conference in 2025, Florida is ranked sixth nationally by Scoreboard and the NCAA behind SEC teams LSU, Vanderbilt, Auburn and Texas. The Gators are ranked eighth in the Golfweek coaches’ poll.

While outside the top five, Florida has momentum after toppling still No. 1-ranked Virginia in the East Lake Cup Invitational last October. Senior Parker Bell, now 38th in the PGA U rankings, nailed a birdie putt on the 18th hole to put Virginia to bed and defeat the second-ranked amateur in the country, Benjamin James.

Bell’s fellow senior Matthew Kress, 20th in the PGA U rankings, is searching for a more dominant spring, as he finished with only one top-15 finish in the fall. Kress was vital to the Gators’ 2025 semifinal run and a return to power could greatly aid a surging Florida team.

You can watch Gators men’s golf on ESPN and the SEC Network.

Category: Gator Sports, Gators Men's Golf