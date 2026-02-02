Undefeated Gators Gymnastics Rise to No. 2

Gators gymnastics climbed up the ladder this week, now ranked No. 2 in the Road To Nationals Rankings.

Florida, now undefeated, beat Arkansas on Friday in the O’Dome, tying for the third-highest score in the nation, a 198.05.

After suffering an achilles injury in 2024 during the U.S Olympic Trials, sophomore Skye Blakely is back in full force this season. She had an outstanding performance against the Razorback with a near-perfect score on floor (9.975), tying her career high on bars with a 9.95 and achieving her personal best on beam (9.95).

“We had a good week, and I felt confident in my abilities,” Blakely said. “I always like to feel prepared, and I ask myself: ‘Did you prepare well?’ And if the answer is yes, then I’m ready to go.”

Senior Selena Harris-Miranda performed in the all around for the first time this season and had a consistent performance. The UCLA transfer continues her streak of event scores above 9.9 this season, winning the all-around competition with a 39.675.

Senior eMjae Frazier recorded an overall score of 39.575, as she scored over 9.9 for both her bars and floor routines. This is Frazier’s first time performing in the all around this season.

Coach Jenny Rowland said that the conversation of when it was time for the all around was discussed with her coaching staff and athletes.

“Really just trying our best to pace each individual athlete throughout the season,” Rowland said. “You know, we have a plan, and a lot of times, it does not go as planned. And that’s ok, and we pivot. Really just trying to be mindful in allowing our athletes to take the time that they need to get into the all around and allow opportunities for a lot of these other Gators to step in and get some experience.”

The Gators gear up to hit the road for another SEC matchup, as they travel to No. 7 Missouri this Friday at 9 p.m.

