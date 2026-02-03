Alex Condon Silences Doubts in Most Complete Performance of Season

Coming off a slow shooting stretch, Florida junior forward Alex Condon was given a message of support from assistant coach Carlin Hartman ahead of Sunday’s matchup against Alabama.

“Coach Hartman came to me and said, ‘The 3-point shot is just not falling, but don’t worry about it. Don’t let it affect what you do well,’” Condon said. “So, that’s what I focused on, getting to my spot in the paint and facilitating for the other guys around me.”

The Perth, Australia, native did just that in the 100-77 win against Alabama on Sunday. He led the Gators with 25 points, seven rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocked shots without a turnover, making him the first SEC player this century to hit all those marks in a game. His performance secured Co-SEC Player of the Week honors, along with Texas A&M’s Rashaun Agee.

As he was subbed out late in the game, Condon shared a heartfelt embrace with Gators coach Todd Golden, resting his head on Golden’s shoulder in what appeared to be a moment of relief.

“Today he looked like a first-team All-American – 25 points, seven rebounds, six assists, no turnovers, two blocks, and two steals,” Golden said. “That’s a hell of a ballgame, man.”

It was the Perth, Australia native’s highest scoring output since scoring 25 points against North Florida on Nov. 25, and two points shy of his career high of 27 points, which also came against Alabama on March 5, 2025.

Condon became a topic of conversation after his one-point performance against Auburn on Jan. 24, prompting questions about his role and reliability for the Gators.

Golden, however, has remained confident in his center’s abilities. When asked about Condon’s inconsistency, Golden reframed the discussion, emphasizing that the 6-foot-11 forward has been a steady and impactful presence for the team.

“I think he just had one bad game against Auburn. I think he was awesome before that. Anytime something negative happens, whether it’s a loss or somebody doesn’t play well, or somebody doesn’t shoot well, that’s going to be the focal point,” Golden said. “And so we talked to Alex about, ‘Hey, listen, you’ve been awesome all year. Don’t let one game affect your mentality.’”

A look at the season statistics supports Golden’s assessment. Condon has been a consistent scorer for the Gators and has shown improved reliability compared to last season.

Condon has shown improvement since the 2024–25 season in nearly every statistical category. He is averaging 3.2 more points per game, 1.5 more assists and has raised his free-throw percentage by 3.7 percentage points from last season. Before the Auburn game, Condon had scored in double figures in nine straight contests. Last season, his longest such streak was just three games.

The lone exception is his three-point shooting. After connecting on 32.8% of his attempts from beyond the arc last season, Condon is shooting just 13.6% this year.

That decline has influenced how opponents defend him. During the 2024–25 season, defenders closely guarded Condon on the perimeter. This year, they have given him more space, sagging off and protecting the paint instead. In a game where confidence plays a major role, that added space can become a mental challenge.

During Tuesday’s weekly media availability ahead of the South Carolina game, Golden acknowledged that he needed to do a better job putting Condon in positions to succeed when defenses played off him at the three-point line.

Golden appears to have made those adjustments, and Condon has found his rhythm again. Against Alabama, he looked far more comfortable than he did against Auburn, playing with patience, poise and confidence.

The game’s defining moment came when Condon chased down Alabama’s Amari Allen and swatted his shot at the rim, bringing the Florida crowd to its feet as he tumbled to the floor.

One area of Condon’s game that has drawn increased attention during his three-point shooting slump is his passing. Over the past two games, Condon recorded 14 assists, tying teammate Boogie Fland for the most in the SEC this week. Few forwards see the floor as well as Condon does.

While he may be struggling from beyond the arc, Condon has continued to impact the game in other ways by creating scoring opportunities for his teammates. The Florida big man is finding his rhythm and embracing his role within the team.

“I’m not sure you could ask for anything more out of him, and I thought he was decisive and played with great physicality,” Golden said.

