Shelton Begins Preparation for Masters 1000s, French Open

Despite suffering a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 loss to Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open quarterfinals at Rod Laver Arena last week, former Florida Gators tennis star Ben Shelton played a much cleaner match than the previous year against Sinner, with 31 winners and 34 unforced errors.

“I think my level is better, and I am getting better and better and becoming a lot less limited,” he said after losing to the world’s No. 2 and two-time defending Australian Open champion. “This game takes time, and the results don’t always come when you want them.”

Last year, Shelton lost to Sinner 7-6 (2), 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinal and did not play to his level, finishing with 28 more unforced errors than winners and serving only 59% of his first serves in. He said that at this point, he is only being stopped by the best players in the world. In his last five major appearances, he has lost to Carlos Alcaraz once, Sinner three times and withdrew from last year’s US Open due to injury.

Shelton needed three things to happen in order to beat Sinner this time: make 70% of his first serves in, hit his forehand big and use the conditions to his advantage.

He made 69% of his first serves, but he still was not consistent enough on his forehand, as he had 13 winners and 20 unforced errors on his forehand. The conditions were favorable to Sinner, as it was in the mid 70s during the match.

His opponent didn’t fare much better. Novak Djokovic defeated Sinner in five sets in the semifinals, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in a four-hour marathon. Alcaraz, 22, then defeated Djokovic in the final 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 on Sunday to become the youngest man to win the career Grand Slam, a record that has stood for 88 years.

Shelton now looks forward to Indian Wells, the first of five Masters 1000 tournaments before the French Open.

“It’s a matter of time and work just trying to put all the pieces together, because I’m not complete yet,” Shelton said, “but I feel myself becoming more complete.”

