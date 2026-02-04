Jon Sumrall Questions NCAA Eligibility Chaos with Tim Tebow Joke on Signing Day

Gators coach Jon Sumrall spoke to the media Wednesday on National Signing Day about his new additions to the roster, the impact of the new coaches on his staff and the evolving landscape of college football.

Then, he shifted gears to discuss Tim Tebow in light of former college athletes being granted eligibility to play in the NCAA after choosing to play professionally, like Alabama’s Charles Bediako, who visited Gainesville on Sunday.

“I wasn’t planning on sharing this today, but we’re going to file a temporary restraining order and see if Tim Tebow can play short yardage and goal-line quarterback,” he said before turning serious again. “I don’t know what the hell is going on with all that. Like, I don’t understand it. I’m not smart enough to understand all this legal stuff.

“To me, you’re either in college or you’re pro; which one are you. I don’t know. But I don’t understand all of it.”

Florida added 20 high-school recruits ahead of Signing Day, with most committing mid-year. They also added 30 players through the transfer portal. The roster is brand new for a brand new head coach, who acknowledges that he’s unsure of the team’s strengths and weaknesses.

“(I) like where we’re at in a lot of ways. Don’t really know where we’re at in a lot of ways, too,” Sumrall said. “I’m not fully comfortable fully assessing our roster because I’ve been with them for a month-ish.”

While Sumrall still evaluates his team, certain players have jumped out at him in a short time during winter workouts.

“Bailey Stockton is an extreme competitor,” he said. “In our morning workouts right now, he does not want to lose. He likes competing.

“I’m like, man, (Emmanuel Oyebadejo) has got a chance to be special. He’s gifted. He’s a great kid, awesome family. … All four of the O-linemen, I think, have stood out … Cam Dooley has great length and can run. One that’s probably been a pleasant surprise is Kanye Clark, UCLA DB. He’s been electric in our running stuff right now, movement stuff.

“(G’Nivre) Carr, the offensive lineman. He’s got a maturity about him that’s very impressive.”

An Ocala native, Carr stands at 6-foot-4 and 336 pounds. He attended IMG Academy, where he was recruited as a 3-star prospect, according to 247sports. Carr committed to the Gators last year on June 1.

Sumrall pointed out that he was simultaneously overseeing a Tulane recruiting class while working on the Gators, and how Florida helped him in the process, from resources to an established culture.

“If it weren’t for Katie Doeker, previously Katie Turner, around here, we would not have signed anybody,” he said. “If it wasn’t for Savannah Bailey and our GatorMade program, because I asked all the parents and recruits, what made you choose Florida.

“We lost two commitments. Two, with the coaching change. That has nothing to do with me. That has everything to do with Florida and the other people who were involved in those young men choosing Florida.”

Sumrall wrapped the press conference up with how he and the coaching staff have been drilling responsibility and trust into their players, and how the season wasn’t going to be easy. After all, this opportunity marks his third head-coaching job, and he knows the inevitable.

“I want us to be connected and care about each other and fight for each other and bring it every day and have each other’s backs. We’re going to be in the foxhole at times. It ain’t always going to be good.

“We’re going to weather storms here, and we’re going to do it because we’re aligned and we’ve got each other’s backs.”

Category: Feature Sports News, Gators Football