No. 6 Florida Softball Defeats Kansas for 4-0 Start to USF-Rawlings Invitational

No. 6 Florida softball has already kicked off its season with four wins in three days at the USF-Rawlings Invitational. The Gators beat the Kansas Jayhawks 11-2 Sunday afternoon at USF Softball Stadium.

Sunday marked only the fifth time that the two teams have played against each other, the last time being in February 2015, when Florida softball legend Lauren Heager started as the Gators beat the Jayhawks, 7-1.

Keagan Rothrock started for the Gators, this was her third pitching appearance and third win of the season. Rothrock pitched 6 2/3 innings against Kansas, racking up eight strikeouts and only allowing three hits and two walks.

Olivia Miller relieved for Rothrock in the seventh inning, pitching to only one batter and securing the win for the Gators.

At the plate, the Gators had five of their 11 runs come off of the long ball, one a piece for Taylor Shumaker, Ava Brown, and Kenleigh Cahalan. Brown and Cahalan’s homers were hit back-to-back in the top of the seventh inning.

Cahalan and infielder Gabi Comia tied for a team-leading three hits each, amounting to almost half of the team total 15 hits. The Gators hit 5-for-12 with runners in scoring in position, while Kansas went 0-for-5.

The Gators will play their fifth and final game of the weekend Sunday evening against host team USF. Florida leads the all-time matchup 62-14.

If the Gators defeat USF, it will be the second year in a row that they have swept at the USF-Rawlings Invitational.

Category: College Softball, Gator Sports, Gators Softball, NCAA, SEC, Softball