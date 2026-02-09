Florida Softball Caps Off USF-Rawlings Invitational Undefeated

No. 6 Florida softball capped off the USF-Rawlings Invitational on Sunday with a 6-1 win against host South Florida. The Gators once again rallied in the fourth inning to notch another undefeated outing in Tampa.

The Gators ended with a 5-0 record, beating Illinois State, Michigan, Bethune-Cookman, Kansas and USF. For the second year, Florida went undefeated in the USF-Rawlings Invitational, outscoring its opponents 82-12 in both runs.

The Gators got off to a slow start against the Bulls, with South Florida taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Pitcher Carley Ernst had the Bulls in a strong position, holding the lead and shutting out Florida in the first three innings.

Florida redshirt freshman Townsen Thomas was replaced by junior Madison Walker in the top of the third inning, after Thomas collided with USF infielder Jamia Nelson as she grounded out. The play was ruled a regular softball out by officials after review.

The Gators came back to life in the top of the fourth inning. Senior catcher Jocelyn Erickson, who was playing first base against the Bulls, walked to start the inning. New addition Kendall Grover singled to left field, advancing Erickson to second base.

Florida scored its first run from a junior Cassidy McLellan single down the infield line that brought Erickson in. After junior Ava Brown was walked, the Gators had the bases loaded, looking to capitalize. However, the Gators only brought one run in from an RBI walk, holding a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the sixth inning, Erickson gave the Gators the cushion they were looking for, hitting a ball to left-center field that scored two runs. Following a two-run inning, Florida closed the game with a two-run home run from junior transfer Ella Wesolowski.

Sophomore Katelynn Oxley picked up the win against the Bulls, pitching four innings and striking out five batters. Brown got the save, pitching three no-hit innings to give the Gators the win in the tournament finale.

Florida has a back-to-back matchup against the Jacksonville Dolphins with the Gators heading north on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. The Gators will then come to Gainesville to open up at home against the Dolphins on Wednesday.

Category: Gator Sports, Gators Softball, Softball