Florida Lacrosse Players Earn Tewaaraton Watch List Spot

Seniors Theresa Bragg and Kaitlyn Davies and redshirt sophomore Frannie Hahn were named to the 2026 Women’s Tewaaraton Watch List on Tuesday, marking the second time all three athletes have earned the distinction.

Tewaaraton is lacrosse’s most prestigious award, recognizing the top men’s and women’s players of each season. The selection committees are composed of top collegiate coaches from across the country.

Bragg and Davies were preseason selections to the watch list in 2025, while Hahn was a second-round addition during the 2025 season.

These recognitions have also added to Florida’s lacrosse legacy. In program history, there have been 50 total Gator nominations between 24 players. Eighteen of those players have been awarded top-25 recognitions, and four players have earned five Tewaaraton Finalist honors.

All three players, Bragg, Davies, and Hahn, are coming off a dormant 2025 season, each earning All-Big 12 honors in 2025 and unanimous selections to the preseason All-Big 12 team in 2026.

Bragg, the 2026 Big 12 Preseason Co-Defender of the Year, started all 23 games last season with a high 29 turnovers, the fifth-most in a season at Florida.

Davies, the 2026 Big 12 Preseason Midfielder of the Year, totaled 51 goals, 34 ground balls, and 25 caused turnovers. She was the first Florida midfielder since 2021 to score 50 goals in one season.

Hahn, a 2026 Preseason All-Big 12, recorded 33 goals and 59 assists. She became the sixth player in Florida history to record 10 points in a single game.

The Gators open the 2026 season Friday at noon against the No. 17/19 University of Michigan, allowing Bragg, Davies, and Hahn the opportunity to prove they should be amongst the nation’s elite against a ranked opponent.

