Florida Lacrosse’s O’Leary Inducted into IWLCA Hall of Fame

The Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association announced on Friday that Florida lacrosse coach Amanda O’Leary will join the IWLCA Hall of Fame.

O’Leary enters her 17th season as the Gators’ head coach after starting up the program in 2010. Before arriving at Florida in 2007 to develop Florida’s program for its launch, she spent 14 seasons at Yale.

In the two stops, she has tallied 422 career wins. The total places O’Leary third among active NCAA Division I coaches and sixth among all active NCAA coaches.

During her time in Gainesville, she has secured 13 conference championships and 11 conference tournament championships. O’Leary has also made the NCAA tournament 14 times, appeared in the NCAA quarterfinals nine times and advanced to three NCAA Final Fours.

As for herself, she was named IWLCA All-South Region Coach/Coaching Staff of year twice in 2011 and 2024 and conference Coach/Coaching Staff of the Year four times in 2016, 2017 and 2018 in the Big East and 2025 in the Big 12.

Coach O’Leary spoke on what Lacrosse has meant to her.

“I have been fortunate to spend my life in a sport that teaches resilience, connection, and the power of believing in one another.,” coach O’Leary said about the induction. “To be celebrated by an organization I respect so much is truly humbling. Thank you for this incredible honor, and for allowing me to be part of a game — and a family — that has shaped my life in the most meaningful ways.”

Beyond her coaching success, O’Leary won an NCAA Championship as a player at Temple in 1988 and another as an assistant coach at Maryland in 1992. She is a member of the USA Lacrosse Hall of Fame and the Temple University Hall of Fame.

The IWLCA induction ceremony will be in November 2026 and is set to take place at the Tradewinds Resort in St. Pete Beach, Florida.

