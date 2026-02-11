Florida Men’s Basketball Seeks Season Series Against Georgia

No. 14 Florida men’s basketball hits the road to Athens, Ga., on Wednesday night to take on the Bulldogs in a rematch of a SEC Showdown. The Gators defeated Georgia 92-77 in the O’Connell Center in their SEC home opener Jan. 6.

That matchup was a physical battle. The Gators struggled in the first half, but came back and were able to hold the Bulldogs to 34% shooting from the field in the second half.

The Rowdy Reptiles helped fuel the Gators’ momentum in the second half, ignited by 20 dunks from the Gators compared to just two for Georgia.

Florida (17-6, 8-2 SEC) took down Texas A&M (17-6, 7-3) 86-67 on Saturday night in College Station and zoomed to the lead in the SEC standings.

Florida’s offense found its rhythm against the Aggies by shooting 48.7% from the field and scoring 32 points in the paint.

The Gators play at the Stegeman Coliseum at 7 p.m., as they look for redemption against the Bulldogs (17-6, 5-5) on the road. Florida fell short in Athens last year 88-83.

Florida is looking for its 15th victory out in its last 16 meetings with Georgia. This series dates to 1926 with the Gators holding a 126-101 all-time advantage. Florida struggles in Athens, sitting at 51-62.

Tip off is at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 and coverage on 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF starts at 6:30 p.m.

Category: Basketball, College Basketball, Gators Men's Basketball, SEC