Santa Fe Boys Soccer Punches Ticket to Regional Finals in Thriller

ALACHUA — Santa Fe boys soccer rewrote the history books on Tuesday night after the three-seeded Raiders advanced to their first 3A-Region 1 final in thrilling fashion against seven seed South Walton.

The Raiders (13-4-3) rallied to flip the script on the Seahawks (6-10-4) late in the match before winning the sudden death penalty shootout 4-2 after regulation ended 2-2.

Santa Fe didn’t take long to get started. Forward Dharma Rico crossed a ball into the back of the net for his team-leading sixth goal of the postseason in the third minute. It took Santa Fe more than 60 minutes to score in its first regional match last week.

“This is so special,” Rico said. “We made history tonight and it feels so great. I’m just elated right now.”

The lead lasted only four minutes after Seahawks junior Christian Fettig banged in a shot from outside the box to equalize the score. This was only the second goal the Raiders have let up since the last time the teams met Jan. 10.

After nearly 30 scoreless minutes, forward Nate Leech put the Seahawks ahead in the 35th minute. Santa Fe hadn’t trailed in a game this postseason and it hadn’t fallen behind since the loss against the Seahawks last month.

The match continued into the second half without any more scoring. In that time, the referees showed the teams five yellow cards as the physicality became the focus.

As time wound down, Seahawks goalkeeper Graham Wilde contained the Santa Fe attack. In the 79th minute, however, Wilde walked out of the box while punting the ball to give Santa Fe one last shot with a free kick.

In the final minute of regulation, Santa Fe captain Wayne Boone drove the ball over Wilde’s head to send the game into extra time.

“It felt like I was dreaming,” Boone said. “When I saw that went in, I didn’t even know what to do.”

The next 20 minutes went scoreless despite two more yellow cards. One hundred minutes of play wasn’t enough to decide the game, which headed to penalty kicks.

Santa Fe coach Morgan Dall’Acqua had his team prepared for this exact moment.

“I’m a big believer in preparing for the worst,” Dall’Acqua said. “Every year, once we go to the postseason, we end every practice taking [penalty kicks].”

After the teams netted two of their first three shots, Mason Kramer put the Raiders ahead and Hunter LaLonde picked up a big save to set up a chance to win the game.

“You just have to keep it simple, because it’s all psychological,” Boone said. “You can practice 100 PKs at practice and it won’t matter.”

LaLonde stepped from the goal to the penalty spot to take the game’s deciding shot. The freshman’s shot sailed over the outstretched arm of the goalkeeper to send Santa Fe to the regional finals.

“I was nervous about that last shot, I didn’t know if I really wanted to take it,” LaLonde said. “When I hit it and I saw it hit the back of the net, it felt so good.”

This win was Santa Fe’s first against South Walton, avenging the loss this season, as well as a regional loss two years ago.

“When Hunter saved that, I just fell to the ground crying, I was so happy,” Boone said. “It means the world to me.”

The historic season for the Raiders will continue at home at least one more match. They will host five seed Pensacola Catholic (14-5-1) on Friday in the regional final, the launch pad to the state final four in Auburndale. The Crusaders upset top-seeded North Bay Haven Academy 1-0 on Tuesday night.

“I’m still waiting to wake up, quite honestly,” Dall’Acqua said. “It’s a really, really special opportunity and I imagine that the crowd will be here to show out in full force.”

The win Tuesday night showed that Santa Fe can play from behind and make plays when it matters.

“[The win] shows that we might not just be a hillbilly school in the middle of nowhere,” Rico said. “People need to stop looking down on us.”

Friday presents another opportunity to rewrite the history books for the Raiders.

“Pensacola Catholic, we’re coming for you,” Boone said.

2026 Boys Soccer State Championship Tournament Class 3A Tournament

Category: High School Sports, Santa Fe High School