Gators Women’s Tennis Rolls to Sweep

Florida women’s tennis bounced back in commanding fashion Friday, sweeping a doubleheader at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex. The Gators beat Troy University 4-0 in the morning before rolling past Louisiana 7-0 in the afternoon in their first home matches of the spring.

After last week’s road loss to North Carolina State, a confident Florida team wasted little time taking the lead. In doubles, Valery Gynina and Brooke Black opened with a 6-0 win, followed by Xinyi Nong and Nikola Daubnerova, who sealed the point with a 6-2 finish.

Black and Gynina credited their win to their growing chemistry.

“I think it gives us a lot of confidence,” Black said. “We’ve only gotten better with every match. We’re learning how to play with each other, learning how to communicate. I love the dynamic between us.”

When asked how many straight victories fans should expect, Gynina laughed.

“All of them.”

Singles unfolded with a similar efficiency. Black struck first on Court 4, defeating Troy’s Veena Nazar 6-2, 6-1 to push Florida ahead 2-0. Nong followed with a 6-2, 6-0 win on Court 5, and Daubnerova closed the match on Court 6, 6-2, 6-1, clinching the 4-0 sweep.

Gators coach Per Nilsson acknowledged the importance of their first home win.

“I think some of the players were a little nervous playing at home for the first time,” Nilsson said. “It showed, but they fought hard and that’s what we wanted.”

The afternoon match mirrored the morning’s momentum. Florida secured the doubles point behind a 6-1 victory on Court 3 and a 6-2 win from Nong and Daubnerova on Court 1. Gynina and Black followed close by, but remained unfinished at 5-2.

From there, the Gators pulled away. Black again delivered the opening singles point with a 6-1, 6-1 win. Lucie Pawlak followed with a dominant 6-0, 6-1 performance, and Daubnerova added a 6-2, 6-0 result to clinch the team victory at 4-0.

For Pawlak, the day carried extra meaning.

“It was honestly incredible,” Pawlak said. “It was the first time we played at home. I’m a freshman, so it’s all new for me. The crowd was really helpful … It was literally in a dream.”

India Houghton extended the lead with a 6-1, 6-1 win, Gynina battled through a 6-3, 6-3 match, and Nong capped the sweep as Florida completed the 7-0 shutout.

Black said feeding off the home atmosphere made a difference.

“I just want to play for this crowd, to play here on our home courts and enjoy and bring some wins,” she said.

The Florida women kick off their SEC play at home next week in Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex against Auburn University.

