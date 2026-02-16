No. 12 Florida Baseball Prepares for a Two-Game Stretch Against Stetson

Florida baseball moved its way up the AP top-25 poll after clinching a series win against UAB this past weekend. The No. 12 Gators (2-1) will face its next opponent, Stetson (0-3), on Tuesday for a two-game away/home series to start midweek play.

Florida’s explosive offense was put on full display in the double-header on Saturday. Veteran senior outfielder Blake Cyr was at the helm of the Gators’ success. Cyr went 3-for-4 in the second game, ending the night with two home-runs and three RBIs. Redshirt sophomore outfielder Kyle Jones also had a standout performance, going 5-for-8 in the final two-game stretch with one home-run.

Florida freshman outfielder Cash Strayer, should be on the Hatters’ radar heading into Tuesday, after earning Co-SEC Freshman of the Week. Strayer shined in his collegiate debut, going 5-for-8 Saturday while also securing his first career home-run.

Sophomore pitchers Aidan King and Cooper Walls are dominating on the mound for the Gators. King had a shutout showing in the first game on Saturday, leaving UAB scoreless after six innings. Walls stayed on course in the final matchup of the series, giving up only one run in five frames.

Stetson has had a rocky start to its season after finishing 2025 as Co-Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament Champions. The Hatters fell to Minnesota, Ball State and St. John’s, giving up a total of 27 runs on the opening weekend. At the forefront of Stetson’s batting rotation are Yohan Dessureault (.571 avg) and Renzo Gonzalez (.417 avg).

Stetson’s pitching has struggled to begin 2026, recording a 6.92 ERA with 16 strikeouts and 16 walks in its first 26 innings of the season.

First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and live coverage of the game will begin at 6:25 on WRUF.

