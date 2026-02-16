Santa Fe Advances to First Final Four in Dramatic Fashion

ALACHUA — The cardiac Raiders struck again Friday night. Santa Fe High boys soccer punched its ticket to the program’s first Class 3A final four with a goal in the game’s final two minutes for a 1-0 win against Pensacola Catholic.

For the second time in the Raiders’ first three regional games, the first half went scoreless for both sides. The only notable event from the pitch was a yellow card assessed to Pensacola Catholic (14-6-1) in the match’s 35th minute.

The game continued scoreless for more than 70 minutes as it appeared it was heading for extra time for the second time in a row. The match was played almost entirely in the middle third of the field. Santa Fe (14-4-3) had more chances in the match, but failed to break through.

In the 78th minute, nearing the end of regulation, Santa Fe lined up for a corner kick. Senior captain Wayne Boone, who scored the game-tying goal in the last game, crossed the ball into the box to freshman Owen Boone, who buried a header to put the Raiders in front.

“We have a connection on those corners sometimes,” Owen Boone said. “The second that went in, I just, I knew that we were making it.”

After another nail-biter, Santa Fe clinched its spot in the state final four and will face Somerset Academy Canyons Thursday at 4 p.m.

Santa Fe held the Crusaders scoreless the last two minutes to seal the Region 1 title and a berth in the program’s first state semifinal in its 30-year history.

“We said we were going to do it, and we went out and did it,” Wayne Boone said. “To write our name in our school’s history books means the world to me.”

The final four at the Lake Myrtle Sports Complex in Auburndale will be the first time Santa Fe plays away from home since Jan. 13 against Newberry. The team played each of its district and regional playoff games in front of a home crowd.

“Just to be able to look and say I left nothing on the table when playing at home, that means everything,” Wayne Boone said. “I’m never going to forget that.”

Owen Boone, Wayne Boone and captain Mason Kramer anchor a midfield line that has been crucial to the team’s success down the stretch.

“We have the best midfield in this state,” Kramer said. “There’s no doubt about it.”

Third seed Santa Fe’s next game will be against two seed Boynton Beach Somerset Academy – Canyons (15-2-2). The Cougars are 43rd in the nation and were the top seed in their region, defeating American Heritage in penalties to advance.

Although the Raiders are a lower seed than the Cougars, coach Morgan Dall’Acqua likes his team’s chances to advance once again.

“I don’t think they respect us, and my boys are playing with a chip on their shoulder,” Dall’Acqua said. “I think that showed a bit this evening, and I think we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Kickoff for the game will be at 4 p.m. Thursday. The winner will advance to the 3A state championship game to face the winner of the other semifinal between top-seeded Downtown Doral (17-1-3) and fourth seed Cocoa Beach (16-7-1). The title match will be played at 1 p.m. Saturday.

“We know we’re going to have to bring our level up to a whole new level, because we know [Somerset] is going to bring it,” Wayne Boone said.

2026 Boys Soccer State Championship Tournament Class 3A Tournament

Category: High School Sports, Santa Fe High School