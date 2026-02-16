Three Florida Baseball Takeaways Going into Stetson Series

While the No. 12 Gators clinched a rubber match series win against UAB, Florida’s performance, both good and bad, indicates mixed results in future SEC play. Some Gators started the season with a blast, like center fielder Kyle Jones, who returned from injury. Others, like Liam Peterson, made more concerning season debuts.

Florida will need to find answers in the midweek series against Stetson. The Gators have had mixed success with the Hatters on the road, going 2-2 in the last four road games. After dropping a game against a mid-major school like the Blazers, the Gators need to bulk up their record before facing ranked in-state opponents, FSU and Miami.

Here’s the state of Florida baseball one series in.

Liam Peterson’s concerns

Florida’s hopes of clinching a sweep went up in dust on Opening Day when Peterson lasted only 3 1/3 innings, a hauntingly close performance to the loss he had against Eastern Carolina in the regional last season.

Peterson’s five walks are most concerning in his line from Friday’s game. His fastball averages 95 miles per hour, but that does little to salve Florida’s wounds if he can’t locate the ball. With extra baserunners on the diamond, the righty put unnecessary pressure on himself and the defense (though Landon Stripling’s error at first impacted minimal damage after the Gators caught the runner at second).

Florida’s winning streak can’t sustain multiple five-run starts. If Peterson can’t course-correct, the Gators will do so for him.

“The biggest concern was walks,” said associate head coach Tom Slater, who led the team while Kevin O’Sullivan served his three-game suspension. “Just wasn’t as crisp as it has been in the scrimmages.”

King, Walls and the bullpen

Other than Peterson, Florida’s pitching kept the opposing Blazers batters quiet. Saturday’s starters — Aidan King and Cooper Walls – combined for 11 1/3 innings, giving up one run. All of Saturday’s pitchers kept the Blazers to only one walk, commanding the strike zone with ease.

None was more relaxed on the mound than King, whose fastball crept up to 91 miles per hour. Despite a handful of warning track balls, King got four whiffs, throwing strikes 68% of the time.

He was far from the hardest-throwing pitcher. Joshua Whritenour breezed 99-mph strikes past UAB hitters.

“The tone was set by our pitching,” Slater said. “We just played a lot of innings today, and we only walked one hitter. Aiden King was outstanding in game one, and Skyler came in behind him for that seventh inning, no walks and no errors. So tone was set on the mound in game one.”

Florida’s bats shook the rust off

Saturday’s doubleheader spelled a different story for the Gators, who mercy-ruled the Blazers in the first game and clinched the nightcap. While multiple Florida players homered, three players made their case for playing time clear.

Blake Cyr outperformed expectations more than any other Gator/teammate. The slugger launched two balls over the wall in Florida’s second game against UAB. The left fielder tied Cade Kurland for the most RBIs during the doubleheader with four. After batting .254 last season, Cyr could end his tenure with the Gators this season on a high note if he continues to hit.

Known for producing MLB players and Gators legends like Pete Alonso and Kyle Tucker, Plant High School appears to have another future star in the pipeline. Cash Strayer didn’t play in the first game, but he quickly substituted right fielder Hayden Yost, who went 0-4. The freshman established himself in the box in those two games, batting 5-for-8, including a homer in Florida’s rubber match game. Strayer also earned SEC Co-Freshman of the Week honors for his performance.

Not to be outdone, Jones, who ended his season early after needing left shoulder surgery, didn’t seem to lack any power. He went 5-for-8 at the plate in both games, hitting four doubles and a single. Jones will take on his former school, Stetson, this week in a midweek series, starting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

“I love getting to go back there,” he said. “Love everything that they did to help me through my career, but I love being able to get back to DeLand every now and then.”

