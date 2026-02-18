Florida Basketball To Be Added To NBA 2K26

Gators fans will now get the chance to play as their favorite team in NBA 2K26.

On Wednesday, 2K officially announced that Florida Gators basketball will be a playable addition to the game in its upcoming season.

The Season 5 update, which is slated to be released Friday, will add 16 different playable collegiate teams. Both men’s and women’s players from the following universities will be implemented: Arizona, Baylor, Duke, Florida, Houston, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Purdue, Texas, UCLA, UConn, and UNC.

This update will implement jerseys, courts, and both past and present star players from all the schools. The trailer, released earlier today, showed in-game footage of current Gators guard Boogie Fland as well as members of the 2006-07 back-to-back national championship teams in Al Horford and Joakim Noah. The teaser also showed a celebration from crowd-favorite center Olivier Rioux and a small clip of women’s basketball forward Me’Arah O’Neal.

Additionally, player cards for both current players and university alumni will be obtainable. 1998 first-round NBA Draft Pick Jason Williams has been confirmed for the Gators as a Level 20 card.

Season 5 will begin this Friday, February 20th. NBA 2K26 is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC via Steam.

