Florida Lacrosse Hosts Scotland in Midweek Exhibition

Florida lacrosse returns home on Wednesday for an exhibition matchup against the Scotland National Team. The game offers the Gators an opportunity to regroup and refine their game after an even start to the season.

Florida (1-1) opened the year with a loss to Michigan but responded with a statement win on the road against Loyola. The Gators showed grit in the victory, answering Loyola’s early push and settling into their offensive rhythm.

Clark Hamilton led the way with a career performance, scoring seven goals and adding four assists. Florida’s attack improved from its season opener, creating scoring opportunities and capitalizing on defensive stops.

The Loyola win marked an important early reset after the season opener. Florida tightened its execution and controlled key stretches of the second half. The offense moved efficiently, and the defense extended scoring runs.

Wednesday’s exhibition offers another opportunity to build on that progress. The game gives Florida a chance to improve its draw control and create more consistent possessions. Controlling the circle sets the tone early and limits defensive pressure.

Florida has faced Scotland in exhibition play before and handled the matchup with strong draw control and disciplined defense. The Gators dictated pace and maintained possessions throughout the game. Replicating that control will be a focus again as Florida looks to stay sharp.

With the regular season still in its early stages, consistency remains the priority. Wednesday’s exhibition gives Florida valuable reps and a chance to continue building chemistry before returning to conference competition.

Category: Gator Sports, Gators Lacrosse, Lacrosse