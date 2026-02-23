Florida Gators Men’s Tennis Heads to Athens

No. 15 Florida Men’s tennis (6-4,0-1) will head to Athens to take on No.33 Georgia (8-1,1-0) this afternoon. The Gators are 2-2 on the road and will need to battle against a hot Georgia team who’ve won six straight matches and is 6-0 at home.

The Bulldogs have swept every team in their six-match winning streak. Georgia is coming into the game with a 3-1 record against ranked opponents, beating No.57 Georgia Tech, No.63 Boise State and No.51 Duke. Its lone loss came at the hands of No.7 TCU.

Meanwhile, the Gators are coming off a near-sweep loss at No.30 Auburn this past weekend. Florida lost 6-1, with its one point coming from the doubles team of Kevin Edengren and Andreas Timini. Edengren also won his singles match in a tiebreak third set 10-2.

The Gators have also dominated in recent years against the Bulldogs, winning seven out of the last 10. Florida has won its last three matches in Athens, including a 4-2 victory in 2024. Last year, the Gators beat the Bulldogs 4-3 in Gainesville.

However, there are bright spots in Florida’s rosters. The Gators have four singles players and two doubles teams ranked by the ITA. Georgia also has four singles players ranked alongside one doubles team. Henry Jefferson leads the way for Florida, ranked No.29, followed by No. 41 Pablo Perez Ramos, No. 46 Jeremy Jin and No. 93 Adhithya Ganesan. Jefferson and Tanapatt Nirundorn are ranked No. 10 in doubles while Jefferson and Lorezno Claverie are ranked No.93.

This season, Florida is 4-4 in ranked matches with wins over No.53 Kentucky, No.25 Colombia, No.38 SMU and No.28 Clemson. However, they dropped matches to No.8 UCF, No.42 Florida State, No.10 Mississippi State and No.30 Auburn.

The match starts at 1 p.m.

