Gators Men’s Basketball Climbs to No. 7 in AP Poll

For the first time since November, the Florida Gators Men’s basketball team finds itself in the top ten of the AP Poll.

The Gators sprung to No. 7 in the nation in the latest rankings revealed Monday afternoon after being ranked No. 12 last week. Florida’s five-spot jump was the second highest in the rankings, only behind No. 17 Alabama who leaped eight spots. The Gators also boast the highest ranking of any SEC team, and are the only SEC team in the top ten.

Florida is coming off of back-to-back wins against conference competitors South Carolina and Ole Miss. The Gators defeated the Gamecocks last week 76-62 at home in the O’Dome. The frontcourt duo of juniors Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu led the game with a combined 35 points.

The team followed up with a 94-75 win against the Rebels in Oxford. Condon kept up his impressive performance, earning 24 points and six assists in the outing. After suffering a home loss to unranked Auburn on January 24, Florida is on a seven-game win streak including four consecutive road victories.

The Gators will travel again on Wednesday to take on the Texas Longhorns at 7 p.m.

Category: College Basketball, Gator Sports, Gators Men's Basketball, Uncategorized