Florida Men’s Basketball Seeks Seventh Straight Road Win

The No.7-ranked Florida Gators men’s basketball team looks ahead to their next matchup against SEC rival Texas with the hopes of securing its seventh-consecutive road victory.

Florida’s 94-75 victory in Oxford against the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday extended its win streak to a season-high seven games (12th of the last 13). Junior forward Alex Condon led the way with 24 points and six assists. The backcourt duo of senior Xaivian Lee and sophomore Boogie Fland combined for 22 points on 4-of-9 shooting from deep as the two continue to heat up with the regular season nearing its end.

With only four games left in the regular season, Florida (21-6, 12-2 SEC) hopes to continue its success against the Longhorns (17-10, 8-6), who just snapped their five-game win streak with a 91-80 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.

This is the Gators’ first conference game in Austin and their second matchup against the Longhorns since they joined the SEC in 2024. Florida reigned victorious in its last meeting 84-60 on Jan. 18, 2025 at the O’Dome.

Texas is led by junior guard Dailyn Swain, who is having an impressive season. The Xavier transfer leads the team in points (17.9), rebounds (7.3), assists (89) and steals (48).

The Longhorns are sixth in the SEC standings, setting the stage for the Gators, sitting in first place, to pursue a top seed in the March Madness tournament.

Tipoff Wednesday is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN2 and coverage on WRUF’s 103.7-FM starts at 6:30 p.m.

