Gator’s Men’s Tennis Falls to No.16 Following Back-to-Back Losses

The Gator’s Men’s Tennis team falls one spot to No.16 in this week’s ITA ranking after back-to-back losses against Georgia and Auburn over the weekend.

The Gators opened SEC conference play Saturday with a 6-1 loss to No. 30 Auburn with several close three-set matches and tiebreakers.

In doubles, Kevin Edengren and Andreas Timini earned a 6-3 win over Kentucky’s Alan Bojarski and Jake Kennedy, improving their doubles record to 5-0. Lorenzo Claverie and Henry Jefferson faced No.20 ranked Billy and Freddy Blaydes, taking the duo to a tiebreaker but ultimately falling short 7-6.

The Gators were unable to make a comeback in singles, with five of the six courts falling to the Tigers. Kevin Edengren earned the Gators their lone point in the dual with his win on the singles courts against Alan Bojarski.

Florida went back on the road to No. 33 Georgia on Monday where they received their second conference loss against the Bulldogs.

The Gators started with a loss of the doubles point on courts two and three, with doubles duo Lorenzo Claverie and Henry Jefferson not getting to finish their match against No. 64 Arda Azkara and Santiago Giamichelle due to inclement weather, ending with the Gators up 3-1 in the tiebreak.

In singles, the gators started with a bang securing 6-2 and 6-4 victories by Timini over No.77 Gabriele Vulpitta, but the victory did not last long. Following back-to-back losses on courts one, four and five, the team chose to not play out the rest of their matches, leaving courts two and three unfinished – also due to weather

The team had no new individual rankings on the singles and doubles front, leaving the Gators still holding four ranked singles players and two ranked in doubles.

They look to come back from their losing streak Wednesday as they face Kentucky on the road. The first match starts at 5 p.m.

Category: Gator Sports, Gators Tennis, SEC, Tennis