The Key to March Madness: Florida Basketball’s SEC Streak

As the Gators begin week 17 for college basketball, No.7 Florida Men’s Basketball continues to show that they are playoff-ready.

Following their win against Ole Miss, Gators men’s basketball racked up another big win in their conference, marking their seven-game winning streak in the SEC, bringing their conference record to 11-2.

“I think we like playing on the road a little bit better. It gets everyone juiced up. Everyone is fired up always,” forward Alex Condon said.

The Gators are getting hot. Starting rocky, the Gators have built momentum heading into the tournament. The last time Florida was this good was the 2013-2014 season, going 18-0 in its conference.

Coached by Billy Donovan, that team went into the tournament as a No.1 seed, making a run all the way to the Final Four before losing to the champion, the University of Connecticut. Over his time here, Donovan led his team to two National Championships and three appearances in the title game.

More recently, the 2024–2025 season showed how getting hot at the right time can really carry into March. Florida started its momentum during conference play and kept that energy rolling through the NCAA Tournament on its championship run. Both seasons prove the same thing: when the Gators start clicking against SEC teams late in the year, it’s usually a sign they’re built to make a deep postseason run.

Similarly, this year’s Gators are building momentum while holding the sole No.1 spot in the SEC. A seven-game winning streak in the conference carries significant weight. It’s composed of some of the most competitive schools in college basketball. For Florida, reaching this milestone during a rough start to the season places them in a good spot for a hopeful conference win.

With each conference win, the Gators aren’t just moving up in the standings. They’re building chemistry, confidence, and trust in each other, necessary components of serious postseason runs in the past.

The Gators hope to continue this streak as they go off to face Texas on Wednesday.

“I think they’re top seven in America offensively, and they’ve played really good ball, beating some of the best teams in our league,” coach Todd Golden said. “So, for us to go in there and get the win, we’re going to have to play really well.”

Winning consistently in the SEC has always been a big test for this program, and this current streak is starting to feel like more than just a hot stretch. It’s looking like the kind of momentum that could carry them into March and make some noise in the tournament.

