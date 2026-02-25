Why Florida Softball’s Perfect Start Doesn’t Mean a Higher Ranking

No. 6 Florida Softball continues to shine on the diamond with its perfect record, keeping it in the top-10 rankings. But, after defeating Middle Tennessee on Sunday, the Gators (19,0) dropped one spot to No. 6 in the USA Softball Rankings. Despite Florida’s best start of a season since 2016, why is it dropping in the rankings instead of moving up?

Florida is one of six SEC teams in USA Softball’s top-10 rankings. Three SEC members sit ahead of the Gators in the top 5: No. 1 Tennessee, No. 3 Texas, and No. 5 Oklahoma.

Through Week 3 of the regular season, the Gators have faced 13 non-conference teams. Each one of them has been unranked. Compared to the starting schedules of those ahead of them, Florida’s schedule is weaker.

Tennessee (14,0) had been perfect to start the season. Six of their wins have been against top-25 teams, and half were top-10. Similarly, Texas’s 14-1 record tallies six ranked wins. Oklahoma has added four ranked wins toward its 13-2 record.

Even though the Gators are undefeated, the lack of ranked opponents thus far holds them back from a higher ranking. This is not uncommon for Florida. In the past three seasons, the Gators have started with little to no ranked games.

Starting the season with ranked teams or not, what matters is the play at the end of the season. Even with Florida typically beginning the season with few ranked games, the team has found itself in three of the last five Women’s College World Series.

The Gators head to the Judi Garman Classic this weekend, where Florida will face its first-ranked opponent: No. 8/9 UCLA.

Florida is back on the field Thursday in a doubleheader against Cal and East Texas A&M.

Category: College Softball, Gators Softball, Softball