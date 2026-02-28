Orlando Magic’s Keys to Playoff Push

Coming out of the NBA All-Star break, the Orlando Magic have gone 3-2 and are continuing their push to escape the play-in.

At 31-27 on the season, they sit 1.5 games behind the Philadelphia 76ers (33-26) for the six-seed in the Eastern Conference.

Orlando started its “second half” with a four-game west coast trip, and went 3-1 with its only loss coming at the hands of the Phoenix Suns. It was a loss in the first game back home since the break for the Magic, as they went down against the Houston Rockets.

If the Magic want to get out of the play-in and guarantee a playoff spot, there are three areas they need to focus on.

Turnovers

In their games since the break the Magic have turned the ball over double-digit times in all five. Orlando lacks the traditional point guard, relying instead on a variety of combo guards and Paolo Banchero to create opportunities on offense. The benefit of this is that anyone can bring the ball up the floor, or initiate the offense. The downside is that players such as Banchero and Jalen Suggs have had multiple three-turnover games each since the break.

Coach Jamahl Mosley is aware of the issue.

“We need to take care of the basketball,” he said after the loss to the Rockets.

The Magic gave up an 18-point lead, with turnovers playing the biggest role. Mosley talked about how the live ball turnovers allowed the Rockets to get easy run-out baskets, and get Reed Sheppard in rhythm. Sheppard ended the game with 20 points off the bench.

If Orlando wants to continue to climb in its last 24 games, it must cut down on turnovers.

Close-Game Execution

Looking at the last four results for the Magic, all have been decided by five points or less. The loss to the Suns was decided in double overtime, and the Rockets picked up a five-point victory on Thursday. A two-point win against the Los Angeles Clippers and one-point victory against the Los Angeles Lakers were sandwiched between the two defeats.

When it comes to how the team handles close games, Banchero said the Magic’s ability comes from how many close games they’ve played.

“Just having that experience, winning some, losing some, has helped us a lot to just stay poised,” he said after the Lakers’ game.If Orlando is not able to make it to the six seed, it will be playing in a hyper competitive winner-take-all game. Games with those stakes tend to be close, so having more experience in those types of games is a positive.

Balanced Scoring

In the five games following the break, the Magic have had either Banchero or Desmond Bane go for more than 30 points in each. For there to be a real push for the six seed, the Magic will need both players to consistently produce.

Neither Bane nor Banchero have shown they can carry the load every night. But when both are atop their game, it becomes harder for a team to slow them down. Wherever the opposing team chooses to focus its defense on, the other is able to get rolling.

It is the opposite end of the turnover problem. Being able to use Banchero’s size against smaller defenders when he is handling the ball or running Bane off of screens to generate him open looks coming from any player on the floor is a blessing.

Orlando is trying to catch Philadelphia in the standings, and the 76ers have been playing well as of late. They have won three of their four games since the break, and the Magic will need to play well above .500 to make it to the six seed.

