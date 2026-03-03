Gators Softball’s Ava Brown Issues Injury Update

After five days of questions regarding the health conditions of Florida’s Ava Brown, the two-way star answered some questions in a released statement Tuesday morning.

Brown was injured during Thursday’s first game of the Judi Garman Classic against the Cal Golden Bears. Playing first base, she stretched out to convert a play and went down in intense pain before being carted out for medical attention.

The captain remained out for the rest of the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, where the Gators dropped their first game of the season Friday against No. 8 UCLA in a 15-12 slugfest.

“Although this time is upsetting, I’m pleased to inform you that the news on my injury has come back better than anticipated. With that being said, I’m entering a period of recovery and physical therapy in an attempt to return to the field with my teammates this season,” said Brown via X on Tuesday morning.

As Florida enters SEC play without one of its stars, both in the circle and at-bat, Brown offered no timeline or injury announcement. Before injury, Brown led the team with a 0.49 ERA, a 5-0 record and five saves.

Not only was she dominant in the circle, her bat was red-hot. Brown bolstered a career-high .325 batting average, along with five home runs, 18 RBI and an NCAA leading 24 walks.

Without the play of Brown, Walton will rally his young bullpen to step up. Leah Stevens has seen major playing time, highlighted by a complete-game shutout win against Middle Tennessee on Feb. 20. In her last five games, the freshman has struck out 16 saves.

Florida’s offense continued to shine and did not let the loss of Brown halt its historic start, as the Gators scored 76 runs in five games at the Judi Garman Classic. Florida broke multiple program records Thursday in a historic 28-0 win against East Texas A&M, including runs in a game (28) and runs in a single inning (17).

Looking to make the best without one of its captains, Florida (23-1) opens up SEC play with game one of a three-game series Saturday against Missouri (7-13). First pitch is set for noon.

