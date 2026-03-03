Shumaker Continues Dominating, Named D1 Softball National Player of the Week

Not only is Taylor Shumaker racking up records, she’s racking up accolades, too.

Florida softball’s star outfielder was named the D1 Softball National Player of the Week early Tuesday afternoon. This is Shumaker’s second honor from D1 Softball and her second of the week, being named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday.

Both awards take her tally to over 20 honors in less than two seasons at UF.

This week’s recognition comes from Shumaker’s performances last weekend at the Judi Garman Classic, which took place in her hometown of Fullerton, California.

Over the weekend, the sophomore hit four home runs, four doubles and tallied up 14 runs. Those runs alone accounted for more than half of the team’s total.

Shumaker also hit her career-best four hits in both games against Oregon State and No. 8 UCLA. Those four hits against UCLA contributed to Florida’s overall 21 in the game, the most the Bruins have allowed in a game in program history.

Beyond just this past weekend, Shumaker has remained a consistent player throughout the season, ranking No. 1 in the SEC for runs and total bases and No. 2 for home runs and RBIs. She sits within the top 15 players in the country for runs, total bases, home runs and RBIs.

During their time in California, the Gators went 4-1, falling to the Bruins 15-12. The loss marked the Gators’ first of the season, while securing the three other wins over East Texas A&M, Loyola Marymount University and Oregon State.

Shumaker and the Gators are set to open SEC play against Mizzou (7-13) for a three-game series, starting Saturday at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

Category: Feature Sports News, Gator Sports, Softball