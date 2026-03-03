Skye Blakely Earns Another Gymnast of the Week Honor

Sophomore gymnast Skye Blakely earned SEC Specialist of the Week after a dazzling performance at a quad meet last Friday. The meet was hosted by Texas Women’s University and included Florida, Arizona State, and Fisk.

Blakely earned her first career 10.0 on the balance beam (and Florida’s first 10.0 on beam of the season). She also set a career-high of 9.975 on the uneven bars to help the team secure the meet title.

The Frisco, Texas native is no stranger to SEC honors. She was named SEC Specialist of the Week after setting collegiate bests on floor, beam, and bar in a meet against Arkansas on Jan. 30th. After the same meet, she earned Inside Gymnastics National Gymnast of the Week.

Gator gymnastics is nearing the end of a winning season, recording 10 wins and 2 losses. They currently sit at No. 4 overall and No. 1 on bars.

They look forward to their senior night on Sunday, celebrating Lori Brubach, eMjae Frazier, Selena Harris-Miranda and Riley McCusker. They will face No. 2 LSU at 5:45 p.m.

