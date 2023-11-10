Preview: Florida at No. 18 LSU

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators are set to travel to Baton Rouge and take on No. 18 LSU Saturday night.

Gators Struggles

After an upset loss in overtime to Arkansas, the Gators have now fallen to 3-3 in SEC play this season.

Florida had an uphill battle since the first quarter after giving up a touchdown on the first drive of the game. Bad turned to worse for the Gators when they gave up a touchdown on their first play on offense. On first and ten on the Florida 25 yard line, defensive back Jaylon Braxton stripped Ricky Pearsall of possession and ran into the endzone untouched.

Oh no drama for Florida already as a fumble from Pearsall leads to a fumble 6 pic.twitter.com/Lr6geci740 — Fantasy Fanatics (@FFB_Fanatics) November 4, 2023

The Gators finished the quarter strong, tying the score at 14 and headed into the locker room all square at 17-all. The game would remain close throughout the second half.

With eight seconds left in the fourth quarter, Trey Smack had the golden opportunity to win the game for Florida with a 44-yard field goal. As the ball sailed through the air, it went wide right and he missed it.

Arkansas went on to win the game in overtime 39-36.

Louisiana Love

Cam Jackson was a huge miss for the Gators on Saturday. He said it was painful watching his team fall short against Arkansas on the sideline. Here’s what he had to say on what the defense needs to do against the Tigers:

Jackson looks ready to play on Saturday against his hometown team. Here’s what he had to say about playing this close-to-home game.

Trevor Etienne is also from Louisiana. Here’s what he had to say about playing LSU in Death Valley.

The Gators have been in positions where games end in a shootout. Here’s what Etienne said on why this has been happening and what they are doing to improve:

LSU Looking to Rebound

After a two-score loss to No. 8 Alabama, LSU looks to regain form against the Gators. The Tigers have had an impressive season, earning a 6-3 record with losses to No. 4 FSU, No. 10 Ole Miss and Alabama.

Coach Kelly understands the importance of facing Florida at home. The series is currently tied at 33 wins for both teams. Here’s what Kelly said about the game.

Recently, LSU have given most of their big plays to mobile quarterbacks. The Tigers face a different type of quarterback in Graham Mertz this week. Here’s what Kelly said about Mertz and the Gators’ offense.

You can watch the game Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network and listen on ESPN Gainesville 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.

Note: The Florida at Missouri game next week is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff and airing on ESPN and 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.