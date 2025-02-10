Newberry's Logan Mccloud (10) drives past Gainesville center Aidan Bell (33) at Newberry High School on Jan. 28, 2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]

Area High School Boys Basketball Advance To Region Tournaments

Paul Hof-Mahoney February 10, 2025 Basketball, Gainesville High School, Hawthorne High School, High School Sports, Newberry High School, PK Yonge High School, Santa Fe High School, Trenton High School, Williston High School 16 Views

The FHSAA boys basketball regional state tournaments get underway Wednesday night for a handful of Gainesville-area teams.

Fort White vs. Madison County

After a nail-biting district championship win against Trenton last Friday, the Fort White Indians (13-9) are set to host Madison County (19-6) in a Rural Class region semifinal matchup at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The two seed Indians come into this one on a nine-game win streak, while three seed Madison County is coming off a district championship loss to Hilliard.

Hawthorne at Moore Haven

Despite having a better record than the Terriers, the top seed Hawthorne Hornets (16-3) will be on the road to take on four seed Moore Haven (13-7) for their Rural Class region semifinal showdown at 7 p.m. The Hornets have been one of the top teams in the class all season, but a 55-50 loss to Williston in the district title game Friday sent them on the road for this one.

Williston vs. Wildwood

Coming into the playoffs as the defending back-to-back state champions in Class 1A, the two seed Williston Red Devils (15-11) have proved that a worse regular season record doesn’t mean they’re any less formidable. They’ll host three seed Wildwood (20-7) in the Rural Class region semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday, the same team they beat 72-44 in the district semis.

Trenton at Hilliard

The Trenton Tigers (15-11) will take a trip to Hilliard (14-5) for a Rural Class region semifinal matchup with the third-ranked team in the class, according to MaxPreps. The game is a rematch of a January game that Hilliard won 74-52.

Rural Class winners advance to region finals Feb. 17.

P.K. Yonge at Master’s Academy

The seven seed P.K. Yonge Blue Wave (10-16) find themselves in the Class 2A region quarterfinals off the strength of a thrilling 90-81 overtime victory in the district final. They’ll head to Oviedo for a matchup with The Master’s Academy (22-5), one of the top teams in the class. Tip Wednesday is at

Newberry vs. Bolles

The only undefeated team in Class 3A, the two seed Newberry Panthers (23-0) will host Jacksonville Bolles (13-12) for a region quarterfinal showdown at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Panthers have won their last five games by an average margin of 38.4 points.

Santa Fe vs. Liberty

The f0ur seed Santa Fe Raiders (16-10) are set for a Class 4A region quarterfinal game against visiting five seed Liberty (16-5). The Raiders are coming off a tight 45-44 victory over North Marion for the District 5 title Friday. North Marion also plays Wednesday in Citra.

Gainesville vs. Columbia

After back-to-back 63-55 wins in the district playoffs, the three seed Gainesville Hurricanes (20-7) will host six seed Columbia (16-10) in a Class 5A region quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Hurricanes won an early season matchup between the two 50-41 and are coming off a district championship won Friday.

Wednesday winners in these upper classifications advance to region semifinals Feb. 17.

Tags

About Paul Hof-Mahoney

Check Also

7 Gainesville-Area Schools Advance To Boys Basketball District Championships

The Gainesville area shines in boys basketball with seven teams advancing to their district tournament …

© 2025 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties