Florida Men’s, Women’s Tennis Overview

Share Facebook

Twitter

A few weeks into the spring season, the Gators men’s tennis is 4-4 and the women’s team is 3-2 overall as they enter SEC conference play.

Men’s Tennis

The men’s team has defeated Georgia Southern, Middle Tennessee, UNC Wilmington and Florida Golf Coast. The Gators have lost to No. 7 Columbia, Florida State and back-to-back losses to Southern Methodist and Texas Christian University this past weekend.

final from fort worth Presented by @WellsFargo pic.twitter.com/Gap61Qp0Im — Gators Men's Tennis (@GatorsMTN) February 9, 2025

The Gators have Jeremy Jin ranked No. 54 in the ITA singles rankings. In the ITA doubles rankings, Tanapatt Nirundorn and Henry Jefferson stand at No. 11 and the duo of Jin and Kevin Edengren hold the No. 81 spot.

However, the team does not land in the top 25 of the ITA rankings.

Women’s Tennis

The No. 21 women’s team has defeated the North Florida, No. 25 Florida International and Georgia Southern. UF’s two losses have come from No. 22 Louisiana State and No. 7 Michigan.

Sunday’s win against Georgia Southern concluded the Gators’ non-conference matches. Florida is No. 21 in the ITA doubles rankings.

Florida doubles partners Alicia Dudeney and Rachel Gailis are No. 4 in the ITA doubles rankings.

Coming Up

Men’s tennis has one more match Saturday against North Florida before SEC matches begin. Doubles play is set to start at noon at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex.

Women’s tennis will begin SEC play against No. 10 Auburn on Feb. 23. This will be both teams’ first conference matches of the season. Doubles play is set to start at 1 p.m. at Auburn.