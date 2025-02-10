Florida Men’s Tennis Swept by No. 1 TCU

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators men’s tennis team was swept by No. 1 TCU 4-0 on Sunday in Fort Worth. This brings Florida’s record to 4-4 this season with only one match left before the start of SEC play. The Gators have now lost two straight since starting the season 4-2, dropping both matches on their Texas road trip.

Doubles Matches

On court 1, Adhithya Ganesan and Tanapatt Nirundorn were defeated 6-3 by No. 2 ranked TCU duo Pedro Vives and Lui Maxted.

Henry Jefferson and Jeremy Jin also lost 6-3 on court 2, giving TCU the doubles point. Kevin Edengren and JanMagnus Johnson were winning 4-3 when their match was called off because TCU had secured the point by winning the other two matches.

Singles Matches

It didn’t get any better for the Gators in singles play.

Jefferson was defeated 6-0, 6-2, by TCU player Cooper Woestendick. This was the second point for TCU.

Ganesan lost to No. 18 Jack Pinnington in the first set 6-3. He was able to gain a little momentum in the second set but not enough to secure the win, resulting in a 7-6(2) loss on court 1. The Horned Frogs extended their lead to 3-0 with the point.

Jin was also not able to secure the win against TCU player Maxted. He lost the first set 6-2, was able to come back and win the second set 6-4, but was defeated in the third set 6-4. This match secured a clean sweep for the Horned Frogs before they compete in the ITA Indoor National Championships starting on Friday.

Johnson’s match was left unfinished at a score of 3-3 in the third set after drawing level in set two. Nirundorn’s match also was left unfinished in the third set. Niels Villard only got to the second set, with the match being called off as he led TCU’s Julian Alonso 1-0.

What’s Next

Florida will face UNF Sunday at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex at 12 p.m. It will be the last match before conference play starts for the Gators.