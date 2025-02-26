Florida Women’s Basketball Set to Face No. 13 Oklahoma

Share Facebook

Florida women’s basketball will host No. 13 Oklahoma on Thursday. The Gators are coming off a close loss and looking to improve.

The all-time record stands at 1-1, so a win is crucial for each team. Last time these teams met in Dec 2022, Oklahoma defeated the Gators 95-79 at a neutral site.

Looking Back

Oklahoma (21-6, 9-5 SEC) is coming off an impressive 94-54 win over Arkansas on Sunday. The Sooners dominated the ball the entire game, ending the match on a 9-0 run. The win marks OU’s fifth consecutive and locked the team into a top eight seed at the SEC Tournament next week. Oklahoma is now guaranteed at last one BYE in Greenville, South Carolina.

Meanwhile, Florida (14-14, 5-9) came up short 86-78 against No. 15 Tennessee at home on Sunday. The Gators kept up with the Lady Vols at the start, outscoring them in the first two quarters and leading the game 37-28 going into the second half. However, Tennessee fought back after the break, going on a 11-4 run to start the third quarter and retaking the lead 65-57 to start the final ten minutes of play. During the fourth quarter, the Gators added 21 points to the scoreboard, but so did UT.

The loss for the Gators, although difficult, proved that the team could hold its own against a top 25 team.

Thursday Night Matchup

Oklahoma center Raegan Beers is a powerful tool for the team’s playmaking abilities. Against Arkansas, she put up 30 points for OU, tying the career high she set just three days earlier against Vanderbilt. She was named SEC Player of the Week on Tuesday and Naismith Trophy National Player of the Week on Monday.

However, the Gators have a well-rounded center of their own in Ra Shaya Kyle. Against Tennessee, she led both sides of the ball for Florida, scoring 19 points and getting ten rebounds. The double-double marks Kyle’s 13th of the season and 25th with the Gators.

Kyle also had 100% accuracy from the free-throw line on Sunday, making all seven shots.

If the Gators can guard against Beers and control the ball, they have an opportunity to beat a ranked team for the first time since 2022.

Game Time