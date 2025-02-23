Florida Women’s Basketball Falls Short Against No. 15 Tennessee

Share Facebook

Florida fell 86-78 to No. 15 Tennessee on Sunday at the O’Connell Center despite a strong start.

The Gators (14-14, 5-9 SEC) outscored the Lady Vols (21-6, 8-6) by nine points in the first half, dominating the paint with 52 points. Florida also won the rebounding battle, led by senior center Ra Shaya Kyle, who posted a standout performance and led all scorers.

Freshman guard Liv McGill was a force in transition, driving to the basket and converting key layups to keep Florida in the game.

Tennessee struggled with scoring droughts, but found momentum in the third quarter after settling in. The Vols’ frequent substitutions kept fresh legs on the court, a signature strategy of coach Kim Caldwell. Despite multiple defenders rotating on McGill, she remained unstoppable in her 36 minutes on the floor.

BLOCK ➡️ SHOT Gators 29 | Lady Vols 26

Florida’s free-throw struggles — shooting just 70% — proved costly in a close game. The Gators also struggled from beyond the arc, shooting just 12% (2 of 17). Their first made 3-pointer didn’t come until the third quarter, courtesy of senior guard Kenza Salgues. The lack of perimeter shooting limited Florida’s ability to cut into Tennessee’s lead.

Tennessee capitalized from deep, hitting key 3pointers in the second half. The Vols outscored Florida by 17 in the third quarter, the only period in which they held an advantage. Turnovers also hurt the Gators, preventing them from closing the gap. Sophomore guard Talaysia Cooper helped fuel Tennessee’s second-half surge.

Senior Night Ahead

Florida has shown continued improvement in recent games. The Gators remain in search of a signature win and will have another opportunity Thursday when they host No. 16 Oklahoma for Senior Night at the O’Dome at 7 p.m. on SEC Network+. ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF will start coverage at 6:40 p.m.