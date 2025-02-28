during the Gators' meet against the Tigers on Friday, February 14, 2025 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, FL / UAA Communications photo by Morgan Hurd

Florida Gymnast Sloane Blakely Out for the Season

Scarlett Cooney February 28, 2025 Feature Sports News, Gators Gymnastics, Gators Sports, Gymnastics, NCAA, SEC 569 Views

Florida gymnast Sloane Blakely is out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury she suffered last week in the team’s loss to No. 1 Oklahoma, she told WUFT’s Jordyn Banks.

The senior fell on the first tumbling pass of her floor routine and immediately hopped off the floor and into the locker room.  She later appeared on crutches and in a boot, returning to support her teammates.

Just one week earlier, Sloane earned her second career perfect 10.0 on the floor against Auburn in the Gators’ annual Link to Pink meet. Her first perfect score came in her freshman season, also against Auburn, on the road.

Sloane is a consistent all-around competitor for Florida, so a huge hole will now have to be filled. However, she last competed in the all-around on Feb. 2 when the Gators visited West Virginia. She then sustained a concussion and did not travel with the team to Arkansas the following week.

She made her return at the Auburn contest, only competing on the beam and floor. Sloane posted a 9.9 on beam before her perfect 10.0 on floor.

Her younger sister Skye is a freshman on the Florida roster. Skye injured her Achilles at the 2024 U.S. Olympic team trials. It was unclear if she was going to be able to compete for the Gators this season, but she has consistently competed on bars.

Although Sloane is unable to compete, she will have her younger sister and teammates to support her through her recovery.

Tags

About Scarlett Cooney

Scarlett Cooney is a senior journalism student specializing in sports and media.

Check Also

Florida Gymnastics Hoping To Rebound Against Missouri

The No. 6 Florida Gators gymnastics team returns home this Friday for a matchup against …

© 2025 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties