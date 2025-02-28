Florida Gymnast Sloane Blakely Out for the Season

Share Facebook

Florida gymnast Sloane Blakely is out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury she suffered last week in the team’s loss to No. 1 Oklahoma, she told WUFT’s Jordyn Banks.

The senior fell on the first tumbling pass of her floor routine and immediately hopped off the floor and into the locker room. She later appeared on crutches and in a boot, returning to support her teammates.

Just one week earlier, Sloane earned her second career perfect 10.0 on the floor against Auburn in the Gators’ annual Link to Pink meet. Her first perfect score came in her freshman season, also against Auburn, on the road.

JUST PERFECT. ◾️@sloaneeblakely earns her 2nd 10 of her collegiate career

📺SECN pic.twitter.com/fJvfv2lVJM — Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) February 15, 2025

Sloane is a consistent all-around competitor for Florida, so a huge hole will now have to be filled. However, she last competed in the all-around on Feb. 2 when the Gators visited West Virginia. She then sustained a concussion and did not travel with the team to Arkansas the following week.

She made her return at the Auburn contest, only competing on the beam and floor. Sloane posted a 9.9 on beam before her perfect 10.0 on floor.

Her younger sister Skye is a freshman on the Florida roster. Skye injured her Achilles at the 2024 U.S. Olympic team trials. It was unclear if she was going to be able to compete for the Gators this season, but she has consistently competed on bars.

Although Sloane is unable to compete, she will have her younger sister and teammates to support her through her recovery.