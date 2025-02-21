Florida Gymnastics Falls to No. 1 Oklahoma After Scary Injuries

Share Facebook

It was a heartbreaking Friday night in Norman as the No. 5 Florida Gators gymnastics team fell to the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners 198.075-196.625. Two pillars of the Florida program went down with scary injuries – Anya Pilgrim and Sloane Blakely.

The Gators tried to bounce back, but the injuries cast a shadow. Resultant lineup changes saw Ly Bui and Riley McCusker competing on beam. Unfortunately, they both fell, resulting in Florida matching its lowest team score of the season.

Meanwhile, the Sooners had their best meet of the season, breaking 198 for the first time. The No.2 all-arounder in the country Faith Torrez capped off the night with a perfect 10.0 on the floor – Oklahoma’s first perfect score of the season.

Heartbreak for Florida

Instead of Florida’s performance being headlined by perfect 10.0s like last week, Friday’s meet saw scary injuries for the Gators.

In Florida’s first routine of the night, Anya Pilgrim peeled right off the bars and laid on the ground for several minutes while her coaches checked on her. The sophomore eventually finished her routine with the audience’s encouragement. However, she did not return to the competition.

Then, in the third rotation, reigning SEC Specialist of the Week Sloane Blakely suffered a lower leg injury on her first tumbling pass on floor. She immediately hopped off into the locker room, and her younger sister Skye was seen crying to the side before joining Sloane. Floor was the very event Sloane scored her second career perfect 10.0 on last week.

She eventually rejoined her teammates on crutches and in a boot. She appeared to be holding back tears as she hugged associate head coach Adrian Burde.

The Bright Side

Before her sister’s injury, Skye Blakely redeemed herself on bars after a fall last week with a stuck landing, matching her career-high with a 9.900. SEC Co-Gymnast of the Week Leanne Wong then followed with a 9.9 of her own.

https://twitter.com/GatorsGym/status/1893122687620329978

The Gators also proved their resiliency on floor, bouncing back from Sloane’s injury. Wong posted a 9.925 before a 9.9 from the other SEC Co-Gymnast of the Week, Selena Harris-Miranda.

Sooner Success

Starting on vault, the Sooners proved why they are ranked No. 2 in the country on the apparatus. They counted three scores at 9.9 or above, highlighted by a stick and a 9.950 from Torrez.

Oklahoma also counted three scores at 9.9 or above on bars. Senior Jordan Bowers anchored with a 9.925 after 9.9s from Torrez and Audrey Davis. The three veterans helped the Sooners extend their lead 98.900-98.650 halfway through the meet.

They lost a little momentum on beam, their only score above 9.9 coming from Torrez (9.925). But that didn’t matter because Oklahoma came back lights out in the final rotation on floor. The Sooners didn’t see a single score under 9.925. They ended with perfection from Torrez, helping Oklahoma break 198 for the first time this season.

https://twitter.com/espnW/status/1893147013316849810

This was the first meet this season the Gators didn’t take at least a share of a single event title. Oklahoma’s Faith Torrez won every event except for bars, which went to Jordan Bowers.

Looking Ahead

The Gators will return home and try to bounce back next week as they host No. 8 Missouri for Equality Night. The status of Pilgrim and Blakely will likely be the storyline, but new faces may have to step up in their absence. On the bright side, Florida has immense depth, something the Gators will have to use to their advantage in the coming weeks.