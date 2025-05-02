Florida Lacrosse Defeats UC Davis 22-2, Punches Ticket To Big 12 Final

Share Facebook

The No. 1-seeded Florida lacrosse team controlled UC Davis from the start to secure a place in Saturday’s Big 12 Conference Championship Game in Boulder, Colo.

The Gators (16-2, 5-0 Big 12) defeated the Aggies (6-10, 2-3 Big 12) on Thursday, 22-2, to mark their 13th consecutive win and uphold their No. 4 national status.

UF junior attacker Gianna Monaco paved the way with a career-high six goals and two assists. Meanwhile, 12 other Gators contributed to the scoring column.

UF junior midfielder Kaitlyn Davies reached three goals and an assist, while freshman midfielder Gabby Greene and sophomore midfielder Gabbi Koury both had two goals.

Redshirt freshman attacker Frannie Hahn also notched one goal and an assist and graduate student attacker Jordan Basso recorded one goal and two assists.

On the defensive side, UF redshirt junior goalkeeper Elyse Finnelle made five saves and only gave up two goals. Additionally, Florida won 19 of 26 draw controls and picked up 10 ground balls.

The Gators dominated the Aggies by reaching a steady 8-1 lead by the end of the first quarter. Davies sparked the scoring streak with two goals, followed by Koury’s and Monaco’s two goals, respectively.

By just the second quarter, Davies and Monaco each completed a hat trick.

With a 13-2 lead entering halftime, Florida continued to cruise to victory.

UF swept UC Davis in the third quarter 5-0, where Monaco scored two more goals.

In the last quarter, UF added four more goals and kept UC Davis scoreless throughout the second half.

Florida’s 22-point victory marked the fifth time it has scored more than 20 goals this season.

Up Next

The Gators, who won the conference regular-season title last week, take on three seed Arizona State in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET ( ESPN+. ). The Sun Devils (11-7) avenged the regular-season loss to two seed Colorado, 18-12, in Thursday’s other semifinal.