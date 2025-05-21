10 Florida Gators Track and Field Athletes named to All-SEC teams

Share Facebook

Following their strong showings at the SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championship in Lexington, Kentucky, ten Florida Gator Student-Athletes have been named to All-SEC teams.

The Gators walk away with eight medals combined between the men’s and women’s teams. Selections were made based on finishes in their respective events. Selectees also cannot be named to multiple teams.

Meet The Winners

Women’s Team

Anthaya Charlton

Anthaya Charlton was looking to improve upon her fourth-place finish at last year’s tournament run, Charlton did just that as she secured her first SEC Outdoor title for Women’s Long Jump.

After securing her Long Jump title, Charlton continued to aid in the Gators’ victory by adding a bronze medal, after her finish in the 100m. Additionally, helping the Gators score in the 4×100 m at sixth.

Habiba Harris

After joining the Gators as recent as January 2025, Harris made a quick impact for this team. She had her outdoor debut this season at the Pepsi Florida Relays in Gainesville and set the collegiate lead in the 100m hurdles. Continuing on in her success, Harris took home the SEC title for her 100m hurdle performance with a time of 12.75. Walking away from her first collegiate championship tournament, with a gold medal, already makes her a favorite for the National Title.

https://twitter.com/TrackGazette/status/1923875949063422397

Alida Van Daalen

Van Daalen came into the tournament as reigning Outdoor Champion for Discus Throwing. Though she suffered injuries that held her back from performing in the Fall, Van Daalen came into the meet ready to defend her crown. She did just that as her first place finish was 65.24m, a post-season best, and still 26-feet from silver-medal mark.

Charlton, Harris and Van Daalen make the SEC First-Team.

Hilda Olemomoi

Hilda Olemomoi makes the Gators only selectee for SEC Second team. Olemomoi performed in the Women’s Outdoor 10,000m, claiming her second SEC silver medal of the 2025 season. Her time of 33:15.52 brings her to No.4 in Florida Program’s History and No.35 this NCAA Season.

Also, Olemomoi was runner-up in the 3000m at the SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Men’s Team

All Men’s Players are Third Team All-SEC selections.

Jacob Lemmon

Prior to his time at Florida, Lemmon secured three-time All American in discus at Virginia. Lemmon claimed bronze this past weekend, after performing a personal best of 61.80m. Walking away from the tournament, Lemmons also now holds the No. 2 throw mark for Discus for the Florida Gators’ Program, and No. 12 overall in the Nation for the 2025 season.

Malcom Clemons

Malcom Clemons performed a post-season best of 7.91m [25′ 11.5″] mark, in Outdoor Long Jump, and secured a bronze medal in the process. After failing to qualify for SEC Indoor Track and Field, his strong return makes for a hopeful NCAA Championship run.

https://twitter.com/GatorsTF/status/1923511262207439053

Ashton Schwartzman, Rios Prude Jr, Reheem Hayles and Jenoah Mckiver

This Gator’s 4×400 relay team combined for a time of 3:03.27 , securing a third-place bronze finish. The Gators will be a No.1 seed in the event heading into the NCAA Outdoor Championship Meets.