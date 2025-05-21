SEC Baseball Tournament: Day 1 Recap

Share Facebook

The 2025 SEC baseball Tournament officially kicked off Tuesday, as three out of the four first round games were played. The only game not played was Mississippi State v. Texas A&M, which was postponed until Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. due to inclement weather rolling through the area.

In case you missed it, here is a recap of all the action from day one of the SEC Tournament.

16. Missouri vs 9. Alabama

Alabama defeated Missouri 4-1 in the first game of the day on Tuesday. Missouri struck first to take a 1-0 lead off a Mateo Serna solo shot in the top of the fourth. But Alabama returned the favor in the bottom half of the inning with a pair of two-out RBI singles to take a 2-1 lead.

Alabama starting pitcher Tyler Fay was excellent on Tuesday morning – going six strong innings and giving up one run on five hits. Missouri had chances late in the game to even the score, but could not come up with the big hit. Alabama made them pay with an eighth-inning homer off the bat of Brady Neal that made it 4-1.

Brady Neal BIG FLY as the Crimson Tide close in on a game one win in Hoover. Alabama fighting for one of those final hosting bids when the Top 16 are announced.

Again, Missouri had a chance to make something happen in the ninth, when they loaded the bases with less than two outs, but could not capitalize. Alabama will move on to face No.8-seed Tennessee at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

12. Oklahoma vs 13. Kentucky

Oklahoma beat Kentucky 5-1 in its inaugural SEC Tournament game. After falling behind 1-0 in the top half of the third, Oklahoma responded with three runs of their own in the bottom of the third. A leadoff single got things going before Jason Walk blasted a two-run homer to give the Sooners a 2-1 lead.

https://twitter.com/SECUnfiltered/status/1924900769901220288

Oklahoma tacked on one more via an Easton Carmichael RBI single. The Sooners extended its lead to 5-1 with insurance runs in the sixth and eighth innings. The real story on Tuesday was how well Oklahoma’s pitching was.

Using just three pitchers, the Sooners held Kentucky to one run on six hits, struck out six, and forced three double plays. Oklahoma will face No.5 Georgia at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

10. Florida vs 15. South Carolina

Florida crushed South Carolina on Tuesday, beating the Gamecocks 11-3 and advancing to the second round of the SEC Tournament. Florida scored 11 runs off 13 hits, which included three homers.

https://twitter.com/SECUnfiltered/status/1924959296946606173

On the mound, Florida was excellent too, especially relief pitcher Blaine Rowland, who pitched 3.2 innings and kept the rest of the Gators bullpen rested heading into Wednesday’s showdown against the No. 7-seed Ole Miss.

Second-round schedule

The schedule for Wednesday’s second-round matchups is as follows:

No.14-seed Texas A&M v. No.11-seed Mississippi State at 9:30 a.m.

No.9-seed Alabama v. No.8-seed Tennessee at 2 p.m.

No.12-seed Oklahoma v. No.5-seed Georgia at 5:30 p.m.

No.10-seed Florida v. No.7-seed Ole Miss at 9 p.m.