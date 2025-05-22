Florida Gators Start off 2025 Season With ESPN’s “Shown Down At Net”

Share Facebook

Twitter

Florida Gators Volleyball is set to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels at the first-ever ESPN SEC vs ACC Shriners Children’s “Showdown at the Net” Tournament. This tournament provides an exiting kick off for the 2025 volleyball season with some of the nation’s most historically successful teams. The Gators have not played the Tar Heels in over 6 years, but they look to continue their dominance and improve their 12-1 all-time record against UNC.

The Gators play on September 9th, and the rest of the tournament runs until the end of the day on September 10th.

https://twitter.com/GatorsVB/status/1925571047945797768

2024 Season

Last Season, the Gators had a dominant run. They ended with a 21-7 regular season record and were 11-5 in conference play, landing them third in the SEC. They made it to the NCAA Tournament Regionals before falling to Stanford to end their season. The Gators had a good season but are looking to get back to a championship standard.

2024 marked the last season for legendary coach Mary Wise. In her 34-year tenure, she led the Gators to the national tournament every year. Wise is also a 12-time SEC tournament champion and a 19-time regular-season champ.

She ended her career as a legend at the University of Florida, being the longest tenured coach in school history.

What’s Next

Ryan Theis is coming in as the new head coach, who was an assistant for the UF Volleyball team in 2006 and 2007. He has big shoes to fill, but his last 17 years as head coach at Marquette are nothing to pass over. He is the winningest coach in Marquette history, finishing his career with a 402 and 141 record.

The expectations for next season are the same as they’ve always been. The goal for this team is to win the SEC and compete for a national title. With a new coach coming in, all eyes will be on them to perform.