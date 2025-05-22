SEC Baseball Tournament: Day 2 Recap

Share Facebook

It was another action-packed day in Hoover, AL, as day two of the SEC Tournament wrapped up. Wednesday’s action consisted of the last round one game and three second round games. Texas A&M and Auburn will finish out the second round at noon ET on Thursday.

In case you missed day two, here is a recap of all the action.

No.11 Mississippi State and No.14 Texas A&M

No.14-seed Texas A&M shut out No.11-seed Mississippi State 9-0 on Wednesday, to conclude the first round of action here at the SEC Tournament. The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday night but was postponed to Wednesday morning due to inclement weather.

Texas A&M quickly put the game out of reach with a six-run second inning that proved to be all they needed. They opened the inning with four straight batters reaching base before recording an out.

With a run already in and the bases loaded, in stepped Jace Laviolette. After nearly hitting a grand slam two-pitches earlier, Laviolette did not miss again and crushed a grand slam into the right-field woods to make it 6-0.

https://twitter.com/SECUnfiltered/status/1925210670372421785

The Aggies added three more over the next seven innings, but was never in jeopardy of losing the lead thanks to the start by lefty Ryan Prager. Prager bounced back after a tough start against Georgia last week and went 5.1 scoreless innings, gave up four hits and struck out six.

Texas A&M keeps its season alive one-day longer and will face No.6-seed Auburn Thursday at noon ET.

No.8 Tennessee and No. 9 Alabama

Tennessee surges past Alabama with a 15-6 win on Wednesday. The Vols scored 15 runs on 20 hits, with eight Volunteers recording at least two hits.

Things were going perfectly to plan for Tennessee, the Vols had just scored three more runs to extend its lead over Alabama to 5-1. But in the top of the fifth, the Crimson Tide struck back, with a little help from the Volunteers defense.

After Alabama had cut the lead to 5-2, Justin Lebron drew a two-out walk that loaded the bases. It looked like the inning was about to end after Kade Snell grounded a ball to Dean Curley at second, but Curley threw the ball away, allowing two runs to score.

Richie Bonomolo Jr. followed up that costly error with a two-run double that gave Alabama a 6-5 lead. Luckily, Tennessee responded in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game at 6-6, and used a five-run sixth to take a commanding 11-6 lead.

Reese Chapman’s two-run single with the bases loaded helped break this open, and was capped off by a Levi Clark RBI double and a Cannon Peebles RBI single that pushed the lead to five.

https://twitter.com/Vol_Baseball/status/1925292559951077870

The Volunteers put the final nail in the Alabama coffin with a four-run eighth that made it 15-6. Alabama tried its best to rally in the ninth, but only scored four to fall 15-10. Tennessee will move on to play the No.1-seeded Texas Longhorns on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET

No. 5 Georgia and No.12 Oklahoma

No,12-seed Oklahoma upsets No.5-seed Georgia 3-2 on Wednesday. The Sooners trotted its ace Kyson Witherspoon to the mound, looking to shut down a prolific Bulldogs’ offense. Similar to his last time facing Georgia, Witherspoon was excellent.

https://twitter.com/SECNetwork/status/1925383913385459743

The right-handed Junior went 7.2 innings, gave up two runs on five hits, struck out eight and threw 107 pitches. The only runs he did give up were off a sacrifice fly in the third and a solo home run off the bat of Henry Hunter in the eighth.

Oklahoma did enough offensively off a solid group effort from the Georgia pitching staff. A two-run sixth inning to go up 3-1 was all that was enough to secure the win. Oklahoma will look to keep its Hoover run going when they take on No. 4-seed Vanderbilt at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.

No.7 Ole Miss and No. 10 Florida

No.7-seed Ole Miss outduels No.10-seed Florida on the mound Wednesday night, defeating the Gators 3-1.

Both pitching staffs were phenomenal, striking out a combined 22 batters and giving up just four free passes. The Rebels scored three runs in the fourth inning to secure the win. Ole Miss will move on to face No.2-seed Arkansas at 4p.m. ET on Friday.

Back-to-back doubles and the Rebs are in business! pic.twitter.com/WqVywWD707 — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) May 22, 2025

